Chicken cobb salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti Chicago
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken
|$22.00
with all the traditional fixings and ranch dressing
ROOM 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Chicken Cobb Salad - Gluten Friendly
|$12.95
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, egg and crumbled gorgonzola cheese, avocado and crisp bacon with blue cheese dressing, 786 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Gluten Friendly
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Arugula & Iceberg, Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Avocado,
Crumbled Blue Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing