Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cobb salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti Chicago

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken$22.00
with all the traditional fixings and ranch dressing
More about Gene & Georgetti Chicago
Item pic

 

ROOM 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad - Gluten Friendly$12.95
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, egg and crumbled gorgonzola cheese, avocado and crisp bacon with blue cheese dressing, 786 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Gluten Friendly
More about ROOM 500
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Arugula & Iceberg, Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Avocado,
Crumbled Blue Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing
More about The Globe Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Bacci Pizza - Lincoln Park - 2557 North Halsted Street

2557 North Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad W Chicken$13.98
More about Bacci Pizza - Lincoln Park - 2557 North Halsted Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Buffalo Wings

Nachos

Veggie Salad

Veggie Quesadillas

Leche Cake

Crab Cakes

Tofu Soup

Al Pastor Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston