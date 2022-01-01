Chicken curry in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken curry
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Fire Grilled Chicken Curry Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled curried chicken, cilantro lime riced cauliflower, sauteed curried vegetables, avocado, naan bread
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$18.75
Rotisserie chicken, almonds, golden raisins, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
5411 Empanadas
3715 N SOUTHPORT AVE, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$3.29
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$18.00
Boneless dark chicken delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$16.00
Red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Irish curry sauce, rice
|Chicken Curry (FAMILY)
|$50.00
Served with rice and french fries. Serves approx 4.
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$16.50
Boneless chicken white meat cooked in curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Roasted Slagel Farm chicken with mayo, curry, almonds, and dates. Served with arugula on our toasted rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Fire Grilled Chicken Curry Bowl
|$20.00
Grilled curried chicken, cilantro lime riced
cauliflower, sauteed curried vegetables,
avocado, naan bread
5411 Empanadas
2850 N Clark St, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$3.29
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apples.
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Chicken Katsu Curry Over Rice
|$16.50
Japanese style curry with breaded soy chicken and steamed vegetables over exclusive brown rice.
Marigold To Go
450 N. Clark Street, Chicago
|Classic Chicken Curry
|$16.00
Chicken, tomato, onion purée, ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander, fenugreek, garam masala
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$16.50
Classic Irish Curry chicken, wild mushrooms, sweet peas, onions, carrots, served with choice of fries or rice or both.
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|CHICKEN CURRY
|$23.00
Chicken cooked in a delicately spiced curry sauce
|SPICY HYDERABADI CHICKEN CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)
|$24.00
Chicken cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
Saigon Sisters
131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$10.00
Halal chicken, curry, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pickled daikon and carrots
Cocoa Chili Restaurant & Catering
3101 W Lake Street, Chicago
|Curry Chicken
|$13.00
Aromatic chicken smothered in creamy curry sauce with coconut rice and peas, and greens
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Chicken Curry Banh mi
|$10.00
Halal chicken, curry, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pickled daikon and carrots
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$16.00
A cardamom flavored curry dish cooked in an Indian-style sauce containing onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
Saigon Sisters
251 E. Huron St., Chicago
|Chicken Curry (halal)
|$10.00
Halal chicken, curry, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pickled daikon and carrots
Lady Gregory's
5260 N Clark St, Chicago
|Chicken Curry Pot Pie
|$18.50
Roast chicken, cauliflower, mushroom, red potato, broccoli, squash, tomato.
Bluebird
2863 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$4.95
Roasted chopped chicken tossed in house curry blend with toasted almonds, dried cranberries, and celery
5411 Empanadas
2045 W NORTH AVE, Chicago
|Chicken Curry
|$3.29
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.
KEADKAO EXPRESS
15 West Washington Street, Chicago
|Green Curry Chicken
|$12.50
Served with steamed white rice