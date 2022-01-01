Chicken enchiladas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Boca Loca Cantina
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
|$16.00
Boca Loca Cantina Andersonville
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
|$16.00
TACOS
Taquizo
1835 W North Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$23.00
grilled chicken, guajillo, queso fresco, crema, white onion, hand made masa azul tortillas
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
|$14.00
corn tortillas filled with chicken tinga and topped with choice of salsa, grated cheese, sour cream, cilantro and pickled onions. Served with cilantro-lime rice and black beans beans.
TACOS
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Chicken Enchilada Dinner
|$18.00
Three red chile chicken enchiladas in a guajillo sauce, topped with roasted then shredded potatoes & carrots. Finished with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, onion & cilantro. Gluten Free.
Taco Pros - Taylor
2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.99
3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.
Mixteco
1209 North Noble Street, Chicago
|Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
|$14.00
corn tortillas filled with chicken tinga and topped with choice of salsa, grated cheese, sour cream, cilantro and pickled onions. Served with cilantro-lime rice and black beans beans.
TACOS
Boca Loca Taqueria
2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
|$14.75
TACOS
Pilsen Yards
1163 W 18th ST, Chicago
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$17.00
mole, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion (nuts, dairy, peanuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds)
|Chicken Enchiladas *NUTS
|$17.00
mole, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion *GF (contains nuts, seeds, and dairy)
TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.00
Corn tortilla, roasted chicken, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans