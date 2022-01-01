Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Boca Loca Cantina River North image

 

Boca Loca Cantina

416 West Ontario, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$16.00
More about Boca Loca Cantina
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image

 

Boca Loca Cantina Andersonville

1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$16.00
More about Boca Loca Cantina Andersonville
Taquizo image

TACOS

Taquizo

1835 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$23.00
grilled chicken, guajillo, queso fresco, crema, white onion, hand made masa azul tortillas
More about Taquizo
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$14.00
corn tortillas filled with chicken tinga and topped with choice of salsa, grated cheese, sour cream, cilantro and pickled onions. Served with cilantro-lime rice and black beans beans.
More about Mixteco
Item pic

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada Dinner$18.00
Three red chile chicken enchiladas in a guajillo sauce, topped with roasted then shredded potatoes & carrots. Finished with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, onion & cilantro. Gluten Free.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
Item pic

 

Taco Pros - Taylor

2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.
More about Taco Pros - Taylor
Item pic

 

Mixteco

1209 North Noble Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$14.00
corn tortillas filled with chicken tinga and topped with choice of salsa, grated cheese, sour cream, cilantro and pickled onions. Served with cilantro-lime rice and black beans beans.
More about Mixteco
Boca Loca Taqueria image

TACOS

Boca Loca Taqueria

2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$14.75
More about Boca Loca Taqueria
Item pic

TACOS

Pilsen Yards

1163 W 18th ST, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
mole, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion (nuts, dairy, peanuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds)
Chicken Enchiladas *NUTS$17.00
mole, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion *GF (contains nuts, seeds, and dairy)
More about Pilsen Yards
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$15.00
Corn tortilla, roasted chicken, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

