Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas (Dinner only)$17.99
Enjoy our marinated & grilled chicken, served with roasted vegetables & your choice of rice (coconut or cilantro rice)
More about Takito Kitchen
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Omelet$13.00
Sliced chicken breast, tri-colored peppers, onions over folded eggs with provolone cheese, includes a breakfast side
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita$24.00
Steak and Chicken grilled with peppers and onions - served with your choice of tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans
Chicken Fajita Salad$15.00
Spring Mix Salad topped with grilled chicken, green peppers, onion, black beans, grilled corn, tomato, queso fresco, tortilla strips and avocado ranch
Chicken Fajita$19.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Bowl$10.99
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Chicken Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce.
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button
mushrooms and red onions mixed with Roasted Red
Pepper Sauce
Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Tacos El Pastor 53 image

 

Tacos El Pastor 53

5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$18.99
More about Tacos El Pastor 53
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Bowl$10.99
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Chicken Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Don Pepe - Little Village image

 

Don Pepe - Little Village

3616 W 26th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$17.95
More about Don Pepe - Little Village
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#12. CHICKEN TACOS FAJITAS$8.99
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA
More about El Tarasco
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Steak Fajitas$14.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chicken and Carne Asada Steak Fajitas$24.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chicken Fajitas$11.95
South-of-the-border spices and herbs chicken and fajita veggies, corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Bowl$10.99
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Chicken Fajita Burrito
A Burrito with Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onions with Grilled Chicken topped with Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Cheese wrapped within a large flour tortilla
Chicken Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$26.95
Chicken & Shrimp Fajita$26.95
Chicken Fajita$16.95
More about La Cantina Grill
89a63c10-8511-4f95-b6eb-70356bfc32ed image

 

Tuco & Blondie

3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$19.00
citrus marinated chicken breast and served with rice and beans, guacamole, roasted onions and peppers, flour tortillas
More about Tuco & Blondie
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Bowl$10.99
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Chicken Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas with chicken and veggies$12.95
grilled vegetables with your choice of meat, served over rice
More about Italian Express
Banner pic

 

Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$21.00
(Served with rice, beans, fajita garnishes and corn or flour tortillas)
More about Mi Nueva Tierra
Item pic

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FAJITAS$20.00
GRILLED VEGGIES AND CHICKEN IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
STEAK & CHICKEN FAJITAS$23.00
GRILLED VEGGIES STEAK AND CHICKEN IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
Chicken Fajita image

 

Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant

3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita$18.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
More about Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Los Tacos on Commercial

8548 S Commercial, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (580 reviews)
Takeout
SUPREME FAJITAS DINNER ( STEAK & CHICKEN)$16.00
JUICY SUPREME FAJITAS MUST TRY !
STEAK & CHICKEN COMBINATION
Includes :Rice & Beans as Side
Choice of Tortillas
Salsas
More about Los Tacos on Commercial

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Prime Rib Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Lox

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Boneless Wings

Steak Tacos

Chicken Rolls

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston