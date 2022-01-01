Chicken fajitas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Takito Kitchen
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Chicken Fajitas (Dinner only)
|$17.99
Enjoy our marinated & grilled chicken, served with roasted vegetables & your choice of rice (coconut or cilantro rice)
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Fajita Chicken Omelet
|$13.00
Sliced chicken breast, tri-colored peppers, onions over folded eggs with provolone cheese, includes a breakfast side
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita
|$24.00
Steak and Chicken grilled with peppers and onions - served with your choice of tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$15.00
Spring Mix Salad topped with grilled chicken, green peppers, onion, black beans, grilled corn, tomato, queso fresco, tortilla strips and avocado ranch
|Chicken Fajita
|$19.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$10.99
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce.
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button
mushrooms and red onions mixed with Roasted Red
Pepper Sauce
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$10.99
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Don Pepe - Little Village
3616 W 26th st, Chicago
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.95
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|#12. CHICKEN TACOS FAJITAS
|$8.99
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Chicken & Steak Fajitas
|$14.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Chicken and Carne Asada Steak Fajitas
|$24.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.95
South-of-the-border spices and herbs chicken and fajita veggies, corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, sour cream, and guacamole.
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$10.99
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
A Burrito with Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onions with Grilled Chicken topped with Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Cheese wrapped within a large flour tortilla
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$26.95
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajita
|$26.95
|Chicken Fajita
|$16.95
Tuco & Blondie
3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.00
citrus marinated chicken breast and served with rice and beans, guacamole, roasted onions and peppers, flour tortillas
Taco Burrito King
5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$10.99
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
|Chicken Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Chicken burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Fajitas with chicken and veggies
|$12.95
grilled vegetables with your choice of meat, served over rice
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Fajitas
|$21.00
(Served with rice, beans, fajita garnishes and corn or flour tortillas)
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$20.00
GRILLED VEGGIES AND CHICKEN IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
|STEAK & CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$23.00
GRILLED VEGGIES STEAK AND CHICKEN IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Los Tacos on Commercial
8548 S Commercial, Chicago
|SUPREME FAJITAS DINNER ( STEAK & CHICKEN)
|$16.00
JUICY SUPREME FAJITAS MUST TRY !
STEAK & CHICKEN COMBINATION
Includes :Rice & Beans as Side
Choice of Tortillas
Salsas