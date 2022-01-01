Chicken fried rice in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Chicken Fried Rice GF)
|$12.95
Sliced onion, cherry tomato, chopped scallion, scrambled egg, and fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)
Same Same
2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.00
Chicken and rice in a Thai stir fry sauce.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Sweet Spicy Fried Chicken Rice
|$18.00
Fried chicken with teriyaki sauce, white rice, sunny side egg and salad
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|58. Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
Flavorful wok fried rice with chicken, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.
|56c. Combination Fried Rice (CHICKEN)
|$14.50
Flavorful wok fried rice with shrimp, (chicken), sausage, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.
Urbanbelly
1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Lemongrass Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.00
Served with scrambled egg.
|Katsu Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.50
Served with scrambled egg.
Aster Hall Chicago
900 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.99
chicken, mushroom soy sauce, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, egg, bean sprouts. (ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut, shellfish, finfish, allium, Mushrooms)
Furama Restaurant
4936 N Broadway St., Chicago
|Chicken Fried Rice 雞炒飯
|$9.95
|Chicken & Salted Fish Fried Rice 咸魚雞粒炒飯
|$15.87
|Beef and Chicken Fried Rice 雞牛肉炒飯
|$10.50
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS
Ron of Japan - Chicago
230 E Ontario, Chicago
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$6.75