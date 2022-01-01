Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice GF)$12.95
Sliced onion, cherry tomato, chopped scallion, scrambled egg, and fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Same Same image

 

Same Same

2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$7.00
Chicken and rice in a Thai stir fry sauce.
More about Same Same
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Spicy Fried Chicken Rice$18.00
Fried chicken with teriyaki sauce, white rice, sunny side egg and salad
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Item pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
58. Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
Flavorful wok fried rice with chicken, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.
56c. Combination Fried Rice (CHICKEN)$14.50
Flavorful wok fried rice with shrimp, (chicken), sausage, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Urbanbelly image

 

Urbanbelly

1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemongrass Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
Served with scrambled egg.
Katsu Chicken Fried Rice$12.50
Served with scrambled egg.
More about Urbanbelly
Item pic

 

Aster Hall Chicago

900 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
chicken, mushroom soy sauce, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, egg, bean sprouts. (ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut, shellfish, finfish, allium, Mushrooms)
More about Aster Hall Chicago
Consumer pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice 雞炒飯$9.95
Chicken & Salted Fish Fried Rice 咸魚雞粒炒飯$15.87
Beef and Chicken Fried Rice 雞牛肉炒飯$10.50
More about Furama Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

Ron of Japan - Chicago

230 E Ontario, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1580 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$6.75
More about Ron of Japan - Chicago
Restaurant banner

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
E52. Chicken Fried Rice$9.99
More about Opart Thai House

