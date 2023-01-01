Chicken fried steaks in Chicago
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita
|$24.00
Steak and Chicken grilled with peppers and onions - served with your choice of tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Chicken & Steak Fajitas
|$14.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$27.95
RML Cafe - Chicago
3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago
|Grilled Cheese
|$2.75
Popular item! Creamy American cheese slices melted between two thick slices of white bread.
|Chicken Tenders-We have Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce!
|$3.50
Three pieces of premium chicken tenderloin with a crispy coating of breadcrumbs. Served with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ dipping sauce.
|Hot Dog
|$3.50
One hot dog on a bun. Select ketchup and mustard if desired.
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|STEAK & CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$24.00
GRILLED VEGGIES STEAK AND CHICKEN IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
Kitchen + Kocktails - Chicago - 444 North Wabash Avenue
444 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$21.00
Beef round steak fried in the KK way and served with your mashed potatoes and your choice of country style or smothered gravy
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Los Tacos on Commercial - 8548 S Commercial
8548 S Commercial, Chicago
|SUPREME FAJITAS DINNER ( STEAK & CHICKEN)
|$16.00
JUICY SUPREME FAJITAS MUST TRY !
STEAK & CHICKEN COMBINATION
Includes :Rice & Beans as Side
Choice of Tortillas
Salsas