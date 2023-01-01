Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Item pic

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita$24.00
Steak and Chicken grilled with peppers and onions - served with your choice of tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Steak Fajitas$14.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Mixteco
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$27.95
More about La Cantina Grill
Banner pic

 

RML Cafe - Chicago

3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Cheese$2.75
Popular item! Creamy American cheese slices melted between two thick slices of white bread.
Chicken Tenders-We have Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce!$3.50
Three pieces of premium chicken tenderloin with a crispy coating of breadcrumbs. Served with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ dipping sauce.
Hot Dog$3.50
One hot dog on a bun. Select ketchup and mustard if desired.
More about RML Cafe - Chicago
Item pic

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK & CHICKEN FAJITAS$24.00
GRILLED VEGGIES STEAK AND CHICKEN IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar - 1538 North Clybourn Avenue
Banner pic

 

Kitchen + Kocktails - Chicago - 444 North Wabash Avenue

444 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$21.00
Beef round steak fried in the KK way and served with your mashed potatoes and your choice of country style or smothered gravy
More about Kitchen + Kocktails - Chicago - 444 North Wabash Avenue
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Los Tacos on Commercial - 8548 S Commercial

8548 S Commercial, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (580 reviews)
Takeout
SUPREME FAJITAS DINNER ( STEAK & CHICKEN)$16.00
JUICY SUPREME FAJITAS MUST TRY !
STEAK & CHICKEN COMBINATION
Includes :Rice & Beans as Side
Choice of Tortillas
Salsas
More about Los Tacos on Commercial - 8548 S Commercial

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Cannolis

Chicken Sandwiches

Tonkatsu

Avocado Toast

Cornbread

Fresh Spring Rolls

Popcorn Chicken

Garlic Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston