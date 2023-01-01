Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken korma in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken korma

Cumin image

 

Cumin - Wicker Park

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shahi Korma$18.00
Boneless dark chicken deliciously cooked in Indian spices and creamy CASHEW curry sauce
More about Cumin - Wicker Park
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Korma$16.75
Boneless chicken white meat cooked in homemade gravy, cream, and cashew nut sauce. Served with basmati rice.
More about Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN KORMA$25.00
Chicken cooked in a creamy cashew sauce.
More about India House Chicago
Consumer pic

 

Oberoi's Indian Food

2439 West Devon Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Korma (Bone-in)$14.95
Chicken cooked in a sauce of fried onion, tomatoes, yogurt, nuts, herbs and a special blend of spices
More about Oberoi's Indian Food
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Korma$0.00
A rich, almond-flavored creamy curry cooked in mixed vegetables, meat, or seafood with a mixture of mild spices.
Chicken Korma$17.95
A rich, almond-flavored creamy curry cooked in Chicken with a mixture of mild spices.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
More about Chicago Curry House
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Korma$16.95
Chicken Spinach Korma$16.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shahi Korma$16.95
Tender pieces of chicken cooked in a rich creamy sauce with mild spices. Served with side basmati rice.
*CONTAIN CASHEW NUTS*
More about Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

