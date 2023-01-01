Chicken korma in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken korma
Cumin - Wicker Park
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Shahi Korma
|$18.00
Boneless dark chicken deliciously cooked in Indian spices and creamy CASHEW curry sauce
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Chicken Korma
|$16.75
Boneless chicken white meat cooked in homemade gravy, cream, and cashew nut sauce. Served with basmati rice.
SALADS • CURRY
India House Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|CHICKEN KORMA
|$25.00
Chicken cooked in a creamy cashew sauce.
Oberoi's Indian Food
2439 West Devon Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Korma (Bone-in)
|$14.95
Chicken cooked in a sauce of fried onion, tomatoes, yogurt, nuts, herbs and a special blend of spices
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Chicken Korma
|$0.00
A rich, almond-flavored creamy curry cooked in mixed vegetables, meat, or seafood with a mixture of mild spices.
|Chicken Korma
|$17.95
A rich, almond-flavored creamy curry cooked in Chicken with a mixture of mild spices.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
SEAFOOD
Indian Clay Pot
1804 W Irving Park, Chicago
|Chicken Korma
|$16.95
|Chicken Spinach Korma
|$16.95