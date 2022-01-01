Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Item pic

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$20.00
Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Wine, Served with Pasta
More about Franco's Ristorante
Gene & Georgetti image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken (parmigiana, limone, or marsala)$29.00
Our classic Chicken Parmigiana, Limone, or Marsala style
More about Gene & Georgetti
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Chicken Marsala$17.95
Rigatoni pasta, herb roasted chicken, mushrooms and caramelized onions in a Marsala cream sauce.
Chicken Marsala$18.95
Lightly breaded chicken breast, mushrooms, silky Marsala wine sauce.
More about Colletti's
Item pic

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$26.00
boneless chicken breast, pappardelle, mushrooms, onions
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Marsala$23.50
Grilled chicken breasts, Marsala and mushroom wine sauce, served over linguine.
More about The Village
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$12.00
Chicken Tikka Marsala Pizza$22.00
More about Beverly Bakery
Carmine's on Rush image

 

Carmine's on Rush

1043 N Rush St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$33.00
More about Carmine's on Rush
Item pic

 

Il Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$25.00
Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Wine, Served with Pasta
More about Il Culaccino
Banner pic

 

Sapori Trattoria

2701 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$29.00
More about Sapori Trattoria

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Samosa

Chorizo Burritos

Black Bean Burgers

Steak Burritos

Pork Belly

Dosa

Soft Shell Crabs

Fudge

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston