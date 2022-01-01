Chicken marsala in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken marsala
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Chicken Marsala
|$20.00
Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Wine, Served with Pasta
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Chicken (parmigiana, limone, or marsala)
|$29.00
Our classic Chicken Parmigiana, Limone, or Marsala style
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Rigatoni Chicken Marsala
|$17.95
Rigatoni pasta, herb roasted chicken, mushrooms and caramelized onions in a Marsala cream sauce.
|Chicken Marsala
|$18.95
Lightly breaded chicken breast, mushrooms, silky Marsala wine sauce.
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Chicken Marsala
|$26.00
boneless chicken breast, pappardelle, mushrooms, onions
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Chicken Marsala
|$23.50
Grilled chicken breasts, Marsala and mushroom wine sauce, served over linguine.
Beverly Bakery
10528 South Western, Chicago
|Chicken Marsala
|$12.00
|Chicken Tikka Marsala Pizza
|$22.00
Il Culaccino
2134 South Indiana, Chicago
|Chicken Marsala
|$25.00
Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Wine, Served with Pasta