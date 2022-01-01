Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodle soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup

Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
GF Chicken Noodle Soup$6.95
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
House Made Broth, Pulled Chicken, Carrots, Egg Noodles, Kale, Dill, Lemon
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
f96ed6df-9f11-4d36-bb74-0cd37954643b image

 

Hot Chick

23 West Hubbard Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Delivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.00
More about Hot Chick
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$10.00
Sliced and ground chicken, bean sprouts, green onions, baby bok choi, and cilantro served over rice noodle soup.
More about Siam Rice
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Steingold’s of Chicago image

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup
House made chicken stock with chicken thighs, egg noodles, and freshly chopped dill.
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Item pic

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Italian Express image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.95
with vegetables
More about Italian Express
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2435 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Consumer pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
33. Chicken Noodles Soup$11.99
with shredded chicken breast served in beef broth
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

