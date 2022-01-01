Chicken noodle soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|GF Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.95
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House Made Broth, Pulled Chicken, Carrots, Egg Noodles, Kale, Dill, Lemon
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$10.00
Sliced and ground chicken, bean sprouts, green onions, baby bok choi, and cilantro served over rice noodle soup.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
House made chicken stock with chicken thighs, egg noodles, and freshly chopped dill.
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.95
with vegetables
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2435 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon