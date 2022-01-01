Chicken noodles in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken noodles
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Bowl Chicken Noodle
|$6.95
|GF Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.95
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle
|$4.99
Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup with Chunks of White Meat Chicken, Egg Noodles and Mixed Vegetables.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House Made Broth, Pulled Chicken, Carrots, Egg Noodles, Kale, Dill, Lemon
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Chicken Noodles
|$10.50
Flat rice noodles with garlic, spinach, chicken, broccoli, & green onion in brown sauce
|Chicken Noodle
|$6.95
Chicken broth with rice noodles, sliced chicken, spinach, & green onion
|Garlic Chicken Noodles
|$8.75
Flat rice noodles with garlic, spinach, chicken, broccoli, & green onion in brown sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flo & Santos
1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
|Bowl Chicken & Egg Noodle
|$6.00
|Cup Chicken & Egg Noodle
|$4.00
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$10.00
Sliced and ground chicken, bean sprouts, green onions, baby bok choi, and cilantro served over rice noodle soup.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
House made chicken stock with chicken thighs, egg noodles, and freshly chopped dill.
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Quart Chicken Noodle
|$11.99
|Quart Chicken Noodle & Kreplack
|$12.99
|Quart Chicken Noodle & Matzah Ball
|$12.99
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.95
with vegetables
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2435 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|33. Chicken Noodles Soup
|$11.99
with shredded chicken breast served in beef broth
|36. Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.50
with egg roll, veggie, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
RML Cafe
3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle
Chunks of chicken, egg noodles, carrots and celery. An RML favorite!
Urbanbelly
1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Katsu Chicken Udon Noodle
|$13.00
Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.
|Lemongrass Chicken Udon Noodle
|$12.50
Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Bowl
|$4.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
JoJo's ShakeBAR
23 W Hubbard St, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle
|$6.00
Chicken Noodle Soup with Egg Noodle, Chicken Breast & Fresh Vegetables.