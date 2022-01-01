Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Masala Elote Pizza$0.00
roasted masala corn, crumbled paneer, served with a side of masala yogurt
Chicken Tikka Pizza$0.00
thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce
Chicken Tikka Pizza$0.00
thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce
More about Moti Cafe
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$16.00
Nashville Hot Sauce base with sliced grilled Chicken Breast, and Red Onion.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
Home Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pico de Gallo
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
12" CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA$20.00
More about The Reveler
Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$19.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Red Onion, Blue Cheese
Crumbles, Served with a Side of Ranch*
More about Green Street Local
Savannah Luncheonette image

 

Savannah Luncheonnette

1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Alfredo Pizza$17.00
Garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, pepper-rubbed boneless thighs, roasted tomatoes, avocado, cilantro
More about Savannah Luncheonnette
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Pizza$0.00
white sauce pizza with mozzarella, roasted chicken, tomato & pesto drizzle
*Not gluten free.
*Not dairy free.
Fried Chicken Pizza$0.00
Breaded and fried chicken, bell peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with red sauce. Topped with ranch and parsley.
*Not gluten free.
*Not vegan.
*Not dairy free.
*Contains garlic, and onion.
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Item pic

 

Phlavz Express- 87th - Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Supreme Pizza$18.00
Jerk Chicken Alfredo Pizza$18.00
Jerk Chicken Pizza$12.50
More about Phlavz Express- 87th - Phlavz Express- 87th
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox

205 N Peoria, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
Ricotta Bechamel, House Brined Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Parsley
More about PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox
Italian Express image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Bread with gyros or chicken$6.95
More about Italian Express
Item pic

 

Pazza Pizza

1543 North Sedgwick Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$0.00
Buffalo sauce, chicken, cheese, bacon, ranch sauce topping.
Chicken Pizza$0.00
Tomato sauce, cheese, chicken.
More about Pazza Pizza
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.00
This pizza comes with chopped grilled chicken, mozzarella, red onions and a tangy BBQ sauce.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Spinach Pizza$21.00
Local mozzarella, crumbled chicken, olive oil, garlic, roasted garlic, spinach, cherry tomatoes, artichokes and lemon zest.
More about Nonnina
SUPERKHANA International image

FRENCH FRIES

Superkhana International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chile Chicken Pizza$21.00
Chicken Ginger Kebab, Emerald Chutney, Serrano Peppers
Inspired by Yoshi's wife, Gabe's, favorite pizza from Pizza Hut in Bombay (circa 2010)!
More about Superkhana International
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago image

 

Danny's Pizza & Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Pizza$0.00
More about Danny's Pizza & Burger Bar - Chicago
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SOUPS • HAMBURGERS

Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE

2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.1 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka pizza$0.00
More about Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE
Restaurant banner

 

Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park - 2312 N Lincoln Ave

2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Bbq Pizza Ribeye(Beef)$19.99
Bulgogi Base - Ribeye Steak - Onion - Fresh Mozzarella - Sesame Seeds - Cilantro - Secret Sauce :)
More about Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park - 2312 N Lincoln Ave
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Pie-Eyed Pizzeria - 1111 W. Chicago Ave

1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$0.00
Oven roasted Buffalo chicken, Gorgonzola cheese, scallions, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese drizzle
BBQ Chicken Pizza$0.00
Oven roasted BBQ chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce
More about Pie-Eyed Pizzeria - 1111 W. Chicago Ave

