Chicken pizza in Chicago

Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
|Chicken Masala Elote Pizza
|$0.00
roasted masala corn, crumbled paneer, served with a side of masala yogurt
|Chicken Tikka Pizza
|$0.00
thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
Nashville Hot Sauce base with sliced grilled Chicken Breast, and Red Onion.
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
Home Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pico de Gallo
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$19.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Red Onion, Blue Cheese
Crumbles, Served with a Side of Ranch*
Savannah Luncheonnette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$17.00
Garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, pepper-rubbed boneless thighs, roasted tomatoes, avocado, cilantro
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$0.00
white sauce pizza with mozzarella, roasted chicken, tomato & pesto drizzle
*Not gluten free.
*Not dairy free.
|Fried Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Breaded and fried chicken, bell peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with red sauce. Topped with ranch and parsley.
*Not gluten free.
*Not vegan.
*Not dairy free.
*Contains garlic, and onion.
Phlavz Express- 87th - Phlavz Express- 87th
2014 E 87th Street, Chicago
|Jerk Chicken Supreme Pizza
|$18.00
|Jerk Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$18.00
|Jerk Chicken Pizza
|$12.50
PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox
205 N Peoria, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Ricotta Bechamel, House Brined Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Parsley
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Pizza Bread with gyros or chicken
|$6.95
Pazza Pizza
1543 North Sedgwick Street, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$0.00
Buffalo sauce, chicken, cheese, bacon, ranch sauce topping.
|Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Tomato sauce, cheese, chicken.
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$15.00
This pizza comes with chopped grilled chicken, mozzarella, red onions and a tangy BBQ sauce.
Nonnina
340 N Clark St, Chicago
|Chicken & Spinach Pizza
|$21.00
Local mozzarella, crumbled chicken, olive oil, garlic, roasted garlic, spinach, cherry tomatoes, artichokes and lemon zest.
Superkhana International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Green Chile Chicken Pizza
|$21.00
Chicken Ginger Kebab, Emerald Chutney, Serrano Peppers
Inspired by Yoshi's wife, Gabe's, favorite pizza from Pizza Hut in Bombay (circa 2010)!
Danny's Pizza & Burger Bar - Chicago
6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago
|Southwest Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE
2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO
|Chicken Tikka pizza
|$0.00
Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park - 2312 N Lincoln Ave
2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Korean Bbq Pizza Ribeye(Beef)
|$19.99
Bulgogi Base - Ribeye Steak - Onion - Fresh Mozzarella - Sesame Seeds - Cilantro - Secret Sauce :)
Pie-Eyed Pizzeria - 1111 W. Chicago Ave
1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Oven roasted Buffalo chicken, Gorgonzola cheese, scallions, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese drizzle
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Oven roasted BBQ chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce