Chicken salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken salad
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Crispy romaine topped with fried chicken tenders, diced celery and carrot, house croutons and drizzled with ranch dressing.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Pear Goat Cheese and Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh
blackberries and raspberries, curried walnuts, raspberry poppy seed dressing
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
|HONEY CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Sliced chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomato, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Chicken Asian Salad
|$18.00
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$15.00
Spring Mix Salad topped with grilled chicken, green peppers, onion, black beans, grilled corn, tomato, queso fresco, tortilla strips and avocado ranch
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$13.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas & beets topped with chicken gyro. Served with toasted Naan bread & Tzatziki
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas & beets topped with chicken gyro. Served with toasted Naan bread & Tzatziki
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Aged parmesan, croutons
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Greens, fresh herbs, campari tomato, mango, peanuts, miso lime vinaigrette
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato, Celery, Onion, Cranberry's. Tarragon Mayo on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
|Southwest Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.25
Romaine Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, with Chipotle Ranch Dressing in a Spinach Tortilla.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Chicken Breast, Shredded Parmesan & Croutons with Caesar Dressing.
Al's Pizza
6344 West Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Chicken Caesar salad
|$13.50
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Chicken Salad Croissandwich
|$13.00
House-made chicken salad with grapes and almonds, lettuce on fresh baked croissant
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Pesto Chicken Parm Salad
|$11.99
romaine, baby kale, sliced pesto chicken breast (ABF), asparagus, parmesan, pesto cavatappi, red onion, provolone, and sun-dried tomato vinaigrette
|RWA Chicken Salad
|$4.69
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Naem Sod (Chicken Ginger Salad)
|$10.00
|Naem Sod (Chicken Ginger Salad)
|$11.50
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Avocado Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Grilled Cajun Chicken, chopped Romaine, Pico de Gallo, white cheddar, bacon, tortilla chips, and avocado dressing. Gluten free. (Note: Dressing Comes on Side)
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Gorgonzola, egg, noodles, red pepper, red onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken
|$19.00
with all the traditional fixings and ranch dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Firenze - Italian Street Food
131 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Roasted Vegetable Balsamic w/ Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Zucchini, Roasted Pepper, Roma Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Dressing. Balsamic Dressing always comes on the side
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Larb (Chicken Salad)
|$14.00
Chicken mixed with onion, hot pepper, and lime juice, served with fresh vegetables.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Wood Roasted Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, dried cherries, blue cheese, walnuts, prosciutto, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette
Dos Taqueria
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$12.00
Adobo marinated chicken. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|CAESAR CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing.
|CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
|HONEY CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Sliced chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomato, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99