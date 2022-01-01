Chicken salad in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken salad

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy romaine topped with fried chicken tenders, diced celery and carrot, house croutons and drizzled with ranch dressing.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pear Goat Cheese and Chicken Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh
blackberries and raspberries, curried walnuts, raspberry poppy seed dressing
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scoop Chicken Salad$4.00
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
HONEY CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Sliced chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomato, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
More about Breakfast House
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Asian Salad$18.00
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Salad$15.00
Spring Mix Salad topped with grilled chicken, green peppers, onion, black beans, grilled corn, tomato, queso fresco, tortilla strips and avocado ranch
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
591bed7c-7b9d-4149-b2f4-9bed2f895fda image

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$13.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas & beets topped with chicken gyro. Served with toasted Naan bread & Tzatziki
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas & beets topped with chicken gyro. Served with toasted Naan bread & Tzatziki
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Aged parmesan, croutons
Thai Chicken Salad$17.00
Greens, fresh herbs, campari tomato, mango, peanuts, miso lime vinaigrette
Chopped Chicken Salad$17.00
Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato, Celery, Onion, Cranberry's. Tarragon Mayo on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
Southwest Chicken Salad Wrap$9.25
Romaine Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, with Chipotle Ranch Dressing in a Spinach Tortilla.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Chicken Breast, Shredded Parmesan & Croutons with Caesar Dressing.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Al's Pizza image

 

Al's Pizza

6344 West Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar salad$13.50
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.50
More about Al's Pizza
Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissandwich$13.00
House-made chicken salad with grapes and almonds, lettuce on fresh baked croissant
More about Drunken Bean
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Parm Salad$11.99
romaine, baby kale, sliced pesto chicken breast (ABF), asparagus, parmesan, pesto cavatappi, red onion, provolone, and sun-dried tomato vinaigrette
RWA Chicken Salad$4.69
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Naem Sod (Chicken Ginger Salad)$10.00
Naem Sod (Chicken Ginger Salad)$11.50
More about Hom Mali
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Avocado Chicken Salad$11.00
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Roscoe's Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
More about Roscoe's Tavern
55c82eab-06ed-4d1c-8ebf-d3d552f185bb image

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.95
Grilled Cajun Chicken, chopped Romaine, Pico de Gallo, white cheddar, bacon, tortilla chips, and avocado dressing. Gluten free. (Note: Dressing Comes on Side)
Chopped Chicken Salad$13.95
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Gorgonzola, egg, noodles, red pepper, red onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Gene & Georgetti image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken$19.00
with all the traditional fixings and ranch dressing
More about Gene & Georgetti
Item pic

 

Glaze

2537 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Breast Salad$11.50
More about Glaze
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT$9.50
More about Medici On 57th
Roasted Vegetable Balsamic w/ Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Firenze - Italian Street Food

131 N Clinton St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Vegetable Balsamic w/ Chicken Salad$9.99
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Zucchini, Roasted Pepper, Roma Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Dressing. Balsamic Dressing always comes on the side
More about Firenze - Italian Street Food
Noodles In The Pot image

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Larb (Chicken Salad)$14.00
Chicken mixed with onion, hot pepper, and lime juice, served with fresh vegetables.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wood Roasted Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, dried cherries, blue cheese, walnuts, prosciutto, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Sociale Chicago
Dos Taqueria image

 

Dos Taqueria

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$12.00
Adobo marinated chicken. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.
More about Dos Taqueria
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAESAR CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Romaine lettuce, homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing.
CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
HONEY CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Sliced chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled chicken, almonds, cherry tomato, cucumbers and house vinaigrette.
More about Breakfast House
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
More about Goddess And the Baker
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Item pic

 

Glaze

850 W Superior St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Breast Salad$11.50
More about Glaze
Berghoff Restaurant image

 

Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.95
More about Berghoff Restaurant
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Mixed Salad$10.99
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

