Chicken salad sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Southwest Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.25
Romaine Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, with Chipotle Ranch Dressing in a Spinach Tortilla.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato, Celery, Onion, Cranberry's. Tarragon Mayo on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Roasted Slagel Farm chicken with mayo, curry, almonds, and dates. Served with arugula on our toasted rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.00
Herb chicken, carrot, celery, grape romaine, almonds
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
housemade tarragon chicken salad with dried cranberries, lettuce and tomato on croissant; served with kettle chips and dill pickle
Soul Veg City - 201-209 East 75th St.
201-209 East 75th St., Chicago
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH(FROM THE COOLER)
|$7.00
Forza Meats - Lakeshore
601 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
house recipe chicken salad with chopped sun-dried tomatoes, celery, smoked bacon, red onion, and mayo. served on sliced multigrain bread.
Do Over Diner
1024 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
house california chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on challah