Chicken salad sandwiches in Chicago

Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
More about Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad Wrap$9.25
Romaine Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, with Chipotle Ranch Dressing in a Spinach Tortilla.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato, Celery, Onion, Cranberry's. Tarragon Mayo on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Roasted Slagel Farm chicken with mayo, curry, almonds, and dates. Served with arugula on our toasted rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
More about Same Day Cafe
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
Herb chicken, carrot, celery, grape romaine, almonds
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
housemade tarragon chicken salad with dried cranberries, lettuce and tomato on croissant; served with kettle chips and dill pickle
More about Cafe Selmarie
Soul Veg City image

 

Soul Veg City - 201-209 East 75th St.

201-209 East 75th St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH(FROM THE COOLER)$7.00
More about Soul Veg City - 201-209 East 75th St.
Consumer pic

 

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad W\\ Corn Sandwich$8.00
More about Nonnina
Item pic

 

Forza Meats - Lakeshore

601 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
house recipe chicken salad with chopped sun-dried tomatoes, celery, smoked bacon, red onion, and mayo. served on sliced multigrain bread.
More about Forza Meats - Lakeshore
Jeff and Judes image

 

Do Over Diner

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
house california chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on challah
More about Do Over Diner
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich (cold)$7.95
A healthy scoop of chicken salad on bread. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Pumpernickel
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street

