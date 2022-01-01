Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich image

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Fried chicken thigh sandwich topped with lettuce, pickles and seasoned mayo served on brioche bun
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4859 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich, White American Cheese, Cabbage, Pickles, Hot Mayo, Served w/ French Fries
More about Longman & Eagle
Item pic

 

The Budlong Hot Chicken

1301 E 53rd st., chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
7 oz breast - brined, battered & fried
served with comeback sauce, Budlong pickles, and farmslaw.
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Thigh Meat Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Our Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich made with Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs.
If you're on team Dark Meat, this one is for you!
Thigh Meat Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal$13.99
Our Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich made with Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs.
With your choice of two sides.
If you're on team Dark Meat, this one is for you!
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about The Dearborn
57246182-e6f0-4139-b7ba-9d5816f24e51 image

 

Marvin's Food & Fuel

954 w Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Spicy Maple Glaze, Malted Mayo, Cabbage, French Fries
More about Marvin's Food & Fuel
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
2 fried chicken breasts, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper cheese, arugula, ranch, brioche. Spicy!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, whole wheat bun
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Deliciously tender pulled chicken slow cooked to perfection.
Buffalo Chicken sandwich$13.00
Breaded chicken bread dipped in our buffalo sauce and topped with coleslaw. Spicy, yet sweet!
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Nellie's image

 

Nellie's

2458 W. Division St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled hormone-free chicken breast, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mojo. All sandwiches served with seasoned french fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries for an additional charge.
More about Nellie's
D.S. Tequila Co. image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mother Clucker (Chicken Sandwich)$14.95
it’s dangerously addictive! secret recipe fried chicken, honey mustard, pickles, lettuce, brioche bun, attitude
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
More about Breakfast House
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Amish Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, herb aioli on a toasted baguette with a side of fries
More about Village Tap
Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
lemon tarragon aioli, lettuce
More about The Exchange
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.95
Grilled, BBQ, Blackened, Vesuvio, Buffalo Parmigiana or Breaded. Served on a bun.
GF Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.95
Italian Chicken Sausage Sandwich$11.95
House recipe Italian chicken sausage topped with homemade red sauce, served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan. With your choice of side.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Flight Club

111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
More about Flight Club
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Breaded chicken, spicy hot sauce, coleslaw, pickles on brioche.
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Breaded chicken, spicy hot sauce, coleslaw, pickles on brioche.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato, Celery, Onion, Cranberry's. Tarragon Mayo on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
Chicken Tender Sandwich$10.99
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche, Choice of Sauce, Seasoned Fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries$9.99
Brioche Bun with Marinated Chicken Breast, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion, with Spicy Sriracha Aioli.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Marinated chicken breast, bourbon bbq sauce, melted cheddar, hickory bacon, arugula, tomato, pickled onions, brioche bun.
Southern Chicken Sandwich$17.50
Fried chicken thigh, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli, pimento cheese, B&B pickles, arugula, brioche bun
Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.50
crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Try it with a side of Rice instead of French fries.
Breaded Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Finally a Crispy Breaded Chicken Sandwich that is filling and crunchy. Cooked right to perfection every time. Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. No "secret sauce" needed. Served 7 days a week, even Sunday!
#3 Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Comes with French fries and a soft drink, but try substituting the fries with our yummy Rice!!
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing. Includes housemade potato chips.
More about Cafe Press Chicago
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.75
A sandwich with freshly fried chicken breast and tossed in our signature spices and sauces to make it spicy, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion all on a hamburger bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.75
A sandwich with freshly fried chicken breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion all on a hamburger bun.
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
AVOCADO CHICKEN SANDWICH image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Jicama Slaw Toasted Roll
More about Roscoe's Tavern
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Philly Sandwich$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast with caramelized onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella on toasted French roll.
Served with Classic Fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken, smoked Gouda, garlic aioli, avocado, roasted peppers, and shredded lettuce on toasted ciabatta.
Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.95
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Blend
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Franco's Ristorante image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Marinara
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Ciabatta
More about Franco's Ristorante
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about The Hen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.49
buttermilk fried chicken, kale slaw, cheddar, pickle, mayo, brioche bun
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich image

 

Murphy's Bleachers

3655 N Sheffield, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.00
Lightly marinated in Cajun seasoning and served on a gourmet roll
More about Murphy's Bleachers
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
More about Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
Hot Chicken Sandwich image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish

