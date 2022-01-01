Chicken sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Fried chicken thigh sandwich topped with lettuce, pickles and seasoned mayo served on brioche bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich, White American Cheese, Cabbage, Pickles, Hot Mayo, Served w/ French Fries
The Budlong Hot Chicken
1301 E 53rd st., chicago
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
7 oz breast - brined, battered & fried
served with comeback sauce, Budlong pickles, and farmslaw.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Thigh Meat Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Our Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich made with Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs.
If you're on team Dark Meat, this one is for you!
|Thigh Meat Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$13.99
Our Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich made with Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs.
With your choice of two sides.
If you're on team Dark Meat, this one is for you!
Marvin's Food & Fuel
954 w Fulton Market, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Spicy Maple Glaze, Malted Mayo, Cabbage, French Fries
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
2 fried chicken breasts, red onion, house made pickles, hot sauce, ghost pepper cheese, arugula, ranch, brioche. Spicy!
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, garlic mayo, Swiss cheese, whole wheat bun
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Deliciously tender pulled chicken slow cooked to perfection.
|Buffalo Chicken sandwich
|$13.00
Breaded chicken bread dipped in our buffalo sauce and topped with coleslaw. Spicy, yet sweet!
Nellie's
2458 W. Division St., Chicago
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled hormone-free chicken breast, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mojo. All sandwiches served with seasoned french fries. Upgrade to sweet potato fries for an additional charge.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Mother Clucker (Chicken Sandwich)
|$14.95
it’s dangerously addictive! secret recipe fried chicken, honey mustard, pickles, lettuce, brioche bun, attitude
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, and Hellmann's mayo.
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Amish Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, herb aioli on a toasted baguette with a side of fries
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
lemon tarragon aioli, lettuce
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.95
Grilled, BBQ, Blackened, Vesuvio, Buffalo Parmigiana or Breaded. Served on a bun.
|GF Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$13.95
|Italian Chicken Sausage Sandwich
|$11.95
House recipe Italian chicken sausage topped with homemade red sauce, served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan. With your choice of side.
Flight Club
111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Breaded chicken, spicy hot sauce, coleslaw, pickles on brioche.
|Chicken Caprese SANDWICH
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Breaded chicken, spicy hot sauce, coleslaw, pickles on brioche.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Breaded chicken, spicy hot sauce, coleslaw, pickles on brioche.
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato, Celery, Onion, Cranberry's. Tarragon Mayo on Multigrain Bread.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$10.99
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche, Choice of Sauce, Seasoned Fries.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$9.99
Brioche Bun with Marinated Chicken Breast, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion, with Spicy Sriracha Aioli.
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Marinated chicken breast, bourbon bbq sauce, melted cheddar, hickory bacon, arugula, tomato, pickled onions, brioche bun.
|Southern Chicken Sandwich
|$17.50
Fried chicken thigh, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli, pimento cheese, B&B pickles, arugula, brioche bun
|Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Try it with a side of Rice instead of French fries.
|Breaded Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Finally a Crispy Breaded Chicken Sandwich that is filling and crunchy. Cooked right to perfection every time. Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. No "secret sauce" needed. Served 7 days a week, even Sunday!
|#3 Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
This fresh to order Grilled Chicken Sandwich served with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions in a bun is a healthy and tasty alternative for your belly! Comes with French fries and a soft drink, but try substituting the fries with our yummy Rice!!
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing. Includes housemade potato chips.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
A sandwich with freshly fried chicken breast and tossed in our signature spices and sauces to make it spicy, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion all on a hamburger bun.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
A sandwich with freshly fried chicken breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion all on a hamburger bun.
FRENCH FRIES
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|AVOCADO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Jicama Slaw Toasted Roll
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Philly Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast with caramelized onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella on toasted French roll.
Served with Classic Fries.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, smoked Gouda, garlic aioli, avocado, roasted peppers, and shredded lettuce on toasted ciabatta.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$12.95
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Blend
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Marinara
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Ciabatta
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.49
buttermilk fried chicken, kale slaw, cheddar, pickle, mayo, brioche bun
Murphy's Bleachers
3655 N Sheffield, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.00
Lightly marinated in Cajun seasoning and served on a gourmet roll
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted, Chicago
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce, on a whole wheat bun
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun