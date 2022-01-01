Chicken satay in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken satay
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Satay (5 pcs)
|$8.00
Grill chicken marinated in Thai Curry and coconut milk served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Chicken Satay (4)
|$7.25
Seared Chicken breast marinated in Thai spices is served with a peanut dipping sauce & balanced with a cool cucumber salad.
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|6. Chicken Satay (6)
|$7.95
Grilled chicken skewers, fresh cucumber salad, toast, peanut sauce
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Chicken Satay (4)
|$8.95
Tender slices of chicken breast on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce and small cucumber salad.
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Chicken Satay
|$11.00
Thai famous appetizer marinated with light curry, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Satay
|$6.00
Grilled chicken tenders marinated in spices on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce & side of cucumber salad
Zapp Thai
7534 W Addison st, Chicago
|Chicken Satay
|$8.00
Grilled marinated chicken with peanut sauce .
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Chicken Satay
|$9.00
Chicken marinated in a light yellow curry. served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Satay
|$4.00
Topped w/ peanut sauce.
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Chicken Satay
|$8.95
Marinated fried soy chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber salad. Served 5 pcs.
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Gai Satay (Grilled Chicken Skewers)
|$9.00
Curry marinated grilled chicken skewers. Served with a side of peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (4 pieces)
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|CHICKEN SATAY
|$8.00
Marinated chicken skewer & Grilled, Served with Toasted bread, and Side-order of Peanut sauce & Cucumber salad.
SEAFOOD
Zenwich
206 W Van Buren Street, Chicago
|Chicken Satay
|$8.95
Curry marinated grilled chicken, shredded carrot, cucumber, red onion and jalapeno with homemade peanut sauce.
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Chicken Satay
|$7.75
served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Chicken Satay
|$7.75
served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce
Ruk Sushi & Thai
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Satay
|$6.95
Grilled chicken skewers, peanut dipping sauce and a side cucumber salad.
Furama Restaurant
4936 N Broadway St., Chicago
|Chicken w/ Satay Sauce 沙爹雞片
🌶️ Sliced chicken served with onions in a spicy satay sauce.
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago
|Chicken Satay
|$3.50
Curry marinated chicken breast with peanut sauce.