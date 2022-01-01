Chicken satay in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken satay

Item pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay (5 pcs)$8.00
Grill chicken marinated in Thai Curry and coconut milk served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay (4)$7.25
Seared Chicken breast marinated in Thai spices is served with a peanut dipping sauce & balanced with a cool cucumber salad.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Item pic

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
6. Chicken Satay (6)$7.95
Grilled chicken skewers, fresh cucumber salad, toast, peanut sauce
More about Noble Thai
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Satay (4)$8.95
Tender slices of chicken breast on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce and small cucumber salad.
More about Talay
Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$11.00
Thai famous appetizer marinated with light curry, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$6.00
Grilled chicken tenders marinated in spices on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce & side of cucumber salad
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

 

Zapp Thai

7534 W Addison st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Satay$8.00
Grilled marinated chicken with peanut sauce .
More about Zapp Thai
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Satay$9.00
Chicken marinated in a light yellow curry. served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
More about Siam Rice
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill image

 

Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill

1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Satay$4.00
Topped w/ peanut sauce.
More about Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Satay$8.95
Marinated fried soy chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber salad. Served 5 pcs.
More about Vegan Plate
Gai Satay (Grilled Chicken Skewers) image

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Gai Satay (Grilled Chicken Skewers)$9.00
Curry marinated grilled chicken skewers. Served with a side of peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (4 pieces)
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SATAY$8.00
Marinated chicken skewer & Grilled, Served with Toasted bread, and Side-order of Peanut sauce & Cucumber salad.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Zenwich image

SEAFOOD

Zenwich

206 W Van Buren Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$8.95
Curry marinated grilled chicken, shredded carrot, cucumber, red onion and jalapeno with homemade peanut sauce.
More about Zenwich
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Satay$7.75
served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Satay$7.75
served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Ruk Sushi & Thai

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$6.95
Grilled chicken skewers, peanut dipping sauce and a side cucumber salad.
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai
Consumer pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken w/ Satay Sauce 沙爹雞片
🌶️ Sliced chicken served with onions in a spicy satay sauce.
More about Furama Restaurant
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Satay$3.50
Curry marinated chicken breast with peanut sauce.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
Item pic

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
A1. Chicken Satay$9.59
Grilled marinated chicken skewers, served with fresh cucumber salad and savory house-made peanut sauce.
More about Opart Thai House

