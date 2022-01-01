Chicken soup in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Veg Soup Bowl$7.00
Smoky chicken broth with celery, carrots, shredded chicken and onion.
Chicken & Veg Soup Cup$5.00
Smoky chicken broth with celery, carrots, shredded chicken and onion.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Item pic

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Chicken Tomatillo Soup$4.50
32oz Chicken Tomatillo Soup$14.00
Bowl Chicken Tomatillo Soup$8.00
More about Gale Street Inn
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pozole Soup$5.45
Homemade hominy stew with chicken breast, green tomatillo chiles, fresh cilantro, onion, and topped with sliced avocado.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
GF Chicken Noodle Soup$6.95
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Chicken Pozole Soup image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pozole Soup$5.45
Homemade hominy stew with chicken breast, green tomatillo chiles, fresh cilantro, onion, and topped with sliced avocado.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Chicken Tortilla Soup image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, mexican rice, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado, tortilla strips
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Boca Loca Cantina River North image

 

Boca Loca Cantina River North

416 West Ontario, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pozole Verde Soup (Bowl)$13.00
Shredded lettuce, radishes, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas
More about Boca Loca Cantina River North
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Vegetable Soup$6.50
Assorted veggies in chicken broth and topped with cilantro and garlic.
More about Talay
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
House Made Broth, Pulled Chicken, Carrots, Egg Noodles, Kale, Dill, Lemon
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SOUP$5.25
CHICKEN SOUP$2.25
More about Medici On 57th
Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup Chicken Momo [6]$12.00
Steamed dumplings of minced chicken seasoned with Nepalese spices and herbs | dipped in tomato soup mixed with Nepalese spices and sesame powder.
More about Cumin
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image

 

Boca Loca Cantina Aville

1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pozole Verde Soup (Bowl)$13.00
Shredded lettuce, radishes, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas
More about Boca Loca Cantina Aville
The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP BOWL$7.00
More about The Reveler
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.49
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.49
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.49
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Homeslice Pizza

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Lime Soup$8.00
More about Homeslice Pizza
f96ed6df-9f11-4d36-bb74-0cd37954643b image

 

Hot Chick

23 West Hubbard Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Delivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.00
More about Hot Chick
Item pic

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Soup$6.00
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pozole Soup$5.45
Homemade hominy stew with chicken breast, green tomatillo chiles, fresh cilantro, onion, and topped with sliced avocado.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$10.00
Sliced and ground chicken, bean sprouts, green onions, baby bok choi, and cilantro served over rice noodle soup.
More about Siam Rice
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Soup$5.50
More about John's Place
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Posole Soup
Chicken posole (shown with optional avocado & cilantro)
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Steingold’s of Chicago image

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup
House made chicken stock with chicken thighs, egg noodles, and freshly chopped dill.
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

4422 S Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortellini Soup$5.95
More about Slice Factory
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Vegg Tomatoe Soup Cup$6.00
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Chicken Soup$4.95
Bowl Chicken Soup$7.95
More about La Cantina Grill
Item pic

 

Happy Camper

1209 North Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Lime Soup$8.00
Served with Avocado and Tortilla Strips.
More about Happy Camper
Item pic

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Banner pic

 

Nana, Ajo & Taco E

3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Quart of Chicken Soup$14.00
chicken, carrots, potatoes, celery, onion, tomato, green peppers, mexican rice, a side of pico de gallo.
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E

