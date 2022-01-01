Chicken soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken soup
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Chicken & Veg Soup Bowl
|$7.00
Smoky chicken broth with celery, carrots, shredded chicken and onion.
|Chicken & Veg Soup Cup
|$5.00
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Cup Chicken Tomatillo Soup
|$4.50
|32oz Chicken Tomatillo Soup
|$14.00
|Bowl Chicken Tomatillo Soup
|$8.00
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Chicken Pozole Soup
|$5.45
Homemade hominy stew with chicken breast, green tomatillo chiles, fresh cilantro, onion, and topped with sliced avocado.
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|GF Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.95
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Chicken Pozole Soup
|$5.45
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, mexican rice, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado, tortilla strips
Boca Loca Cantina River North
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Chicken Pozole Verde Soup (Bowl)
|$13.00
Shredded lettuce, radishes, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Chicken Vegetable Soup
|$6.50
Assorted veggies in chicken broth and topped with cilantro and garlic.
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House Made Broth, Pulled Chicken, Carrots, Egg Noodles, Kale, Dill, Lemon
Medici On 57th
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago
|CHICKEN SOUP
|$5.25
|CHICKEN SOUP
|$2.25
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Soup Chicken Momo [6]
|$12.00
Steamed dumplings of minced chicken seasoned with Nepalese spices and herbs | dipped in tomato soup mixed with Nepalese spices and sesame powder.
Boca Loca Cantina Aville
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Pozole Verde Soup (Bowl)
|$13.00
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.49
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.49
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.49
Homeslice Pizza
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Lime Soup
|$8.00
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Chicken Pozole Soup
|$5.45
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$10.00
Sliced and ground chicken, bean sprouts, green onions, baby bok choi, and cilantro served over rice noodle soup.
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Chicken Soup
|$5.50
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Posole Soup
Chicken posole (shown with optional avocado & cilantro)
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
House made chicken stock with chicken thighs, egg noodles, and freshly chopped dill.
Slice Factory
4422 S Pulaski, Chicago
|Chicken Tortellini Soup
|$5.95
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Vegg Tomatoe Soup Cup
|$6.00
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Cup Chicken Soup
|$4.95
|Bowl Chicken Soup
|$7.95
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St, Chicago
|Chicken Lime Soup
|$8.00
Served with Avocado and Tortilla Strips.
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
