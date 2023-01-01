Chicken taco salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken taco salad
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.95
Adobo marinated chicken. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Pollo" Chicken Taco Salad
|$12.00
Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
Food For Thought - US Cellular -
8410 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago
|Special CHICKEN TACO SALAD BOWL
|$9.50
CHICKEN TACO SALAD BOWL
Chicken Tinga, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans on a Crispy Bowl Tortilla, topped with your Choice of Favorite Toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, Cilantro