Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken taco salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken taco salad

Item pic

 

Dos Taqueria @ Revival Food Hall. 125 S Clark St.

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$13.95
Adobo marinated chicken. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.
More about Dos Taqueria @ Revival Food Hall. 125 S Clark St.
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Pollo" Chicken Taco Salad$12.00
Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Item pic

 

Food For Thought - US Cellular -

8410 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Special CHICKEN TACO SALAD BOWL$9.50
CHICKEN TACO SALAD BOWL
Chicken Tinga, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans on a Crispy Bowl Tortilla, topped with your Choice of Favorite Toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, Cilantro
More about Food For Thought - US Cellular -
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$14.99
Corn tostadas topped with romaine, chicken tinga, black beans, corn, avocado, Pico de Gallo, cortina and sour cream. Served with chipotle ranch.
More about Goddess and the Baker

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Arugula Salad

Penne

Rice Noodles

Chocolate Fudge

Strawberry Milkshakes

Arepas

Vietnamese Coffee

Udon Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (363 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (447 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston