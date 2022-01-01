Chicken teriyaki in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.00
Pan fried protein with teriyaki sauce served with Miso soup, Rice, Salad and Tempura
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Chicken Teriyaki (Entree)
|$14.25
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
|$14.75
Served with shrimp vegetable tempura, California maki and chicken teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Teriyaki Entree
|$15.25
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
|$15.95
Served w. Shrimp Vegetable Tempura, California maki & Chicken Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/ Miso Dressing
Wow Bao
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|2-GLUTEN FREE Chicken Teriyaki Bao
|$6.59
Our signature bao dough made gluten free with rice flour and tapioca, filled with tamari-based chicken teriyaki. Steamed to order, please allow a few extra minutes.
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$7.29
Roasted chicken that is infused with a rich, dark, and sweet teriyaki barbecue sauce, served on jasmine white rice. Garnished with scallions.
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$14.00
Grilled tender chicken breast in garlic ginger soy marinade. Sliced and served w/ rice & salad.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
|$13.95
Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.
Friends Sushi on State
804 N State St, Chicago
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$18.00
Zenwich X Elite Boba
1415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Teriyaki Katsu
|$11.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast with coleslaw and lettuce topped with Teriyaki sauce.
Toro Sushi
2546 N Clark St, Chicago
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Teriyaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds, And Rice