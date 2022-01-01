Chicken tikka in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about Moti Cafe
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$12.99
diced and marinated chicken in a spiced creamy curry served with a side of yellow rice
|Chicken Tikka Pizza
thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce
More about Cumin
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.00
Spice-marinated diced boneless white meat chicken cooked to perfection in tandoor I simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce
|Chicken Malai Tikka
|$19.00
Diced boneless white meat chicken marinated in mild Indian spices, sour cream and yogurt
|Chicken Tikka
|$19.00
Diced boneless white meat chicken marinated in yogurt and Indian spices
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$16.75
Marinated boneless chicken white meat cooked in tomato-based sauce, cream, herbs, and spices. Served with basmati rice.
|Chicken Tikka
|$14.75
Boneless chicken white meat with herbs and spices. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
|Mixed Chicken Tikka
|$13.50
2pcs Chicken Tikka, 2pcs Hariyali Chicken Tikka, and 2pcs Malai Chicken Tikka. Served with Mint & Tamarind chutney.
More about Kaathis
Kaathis
2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Roll
|$6.50
White meat chicken (halal) marinated in yogurt and flavorful tandoori spices, grilled to perfection. The tender pieces are rolled into a freshly made paratha, garnished with green chili, cilantro, and red onions. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
More about Basant
Basant
1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka
|$17.00
Chicken kababs roasted in Tandoor
(No Sauce, rice not included)
More about Marigold To Go
Marigold To Go
450 N. Clark Street, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$16.00
Chicken, tomato sauce, cream, ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander, garam masala, fenugreek
|Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza
|$15.00
Tandoori chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, spices. 14” crust.
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$25.00
Chunks of chicken roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a cream sauce.
|CHICKEN TIKKA (BREAST)
|$23.00
Succulent cubes of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and spice.
|HALF CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$16.00
More about Beverly Bakery
Beverly Bakery
10528 South Western, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Marsala Pizza
|$22.00
More about Italian Express
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|12" (Sm) Chicken Tikka Special
|$19.95
chicken (spicy),onion,Jalapenos and mozzeralla cheese
|16" (Lg) Chicken Tikka Special
|$27.95
chicken(spisy) onions,jalapenos,and mozzeralla cheese
|14" (Med) Chicken Tikka Special
|$23.95
chicken(spicy),onions,Jalapenos and mozzeralla cheese
More about Jaipur
Jaipur
738 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$21.00
Deliciously spiced skewered pieces of chicken tikko curried in a special sauce.
More about Chicago Curry House
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala Dinner
|$21.00
Chicken Tikka Masala, Basmati Rice, and Tandoori Naan.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Boneless cubes of chicken roasted in a clay tandoor oven and folded into a creamy sauce with aromatic spices.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka
|$21.95
Boneless Chicken marinated with Himalayan spices and roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven. Served with Steamed Basmati Rice and Raw Onions/Lemon.
More about Indian Clay Pot
SEAFOOD
Indian Clay Pot
1804 W Irving Park, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
|Chicken Tikka
|$15.95
More about Burger Boy Lounge
PIZZA • SOUPS • HAMBURGERS
Burger Boy Lounge
2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO
|Chicken Tikka pizza
More about Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala slice
|$6.00
More about King Chicago Indian Cuisine
King Chicago Indian Cuisine
2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chicken tikka Masala
|$13.99
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago
Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago
606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka
|$16.95
Chicken (all white meat) simmered in onion and tomato sauce with a blend of aromatic herbs and spices.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Marinated chicken grilled and sauteed in a creamy onion and tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.