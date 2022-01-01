Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Item pic

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
diced and marinated chicken in a spiced creamy curry served with a side of yellow rice
More about Moti Cafe
Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
Spice-marinated diced boneless white meat chicken cooked to perfection in tandoor I simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce
More about Cumin
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$16.75
Marinated boneless chicken white meat cooked in tomato-based sauce, cream, herbs, and spices. Served with basmati rice.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Marigold To Go image

 

Marigold To Go

450 N. Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala$16.00
Chicken, tomato sauce, cream, ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander, garam masala, fenugreek
Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza$15.00
Tandoori chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, spices. 14” crust.
More about Marigold To Go
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$25.00
Chunks of chicken roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a cream sauce.
HALF CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$16.00
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
Jaipur image

 

Jaipur

738 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala$21.00
Deliciously spiced skewered pieces of chicken tikko curried in a special sauce.
More about Jaipur
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala Dinner$21.00
Chicken Tikka Masala, Basmati Rice, and Tandoori Naan.
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Boneless cubes of chicken roasted in a clay tandoor oven and folded into a creamy sauce with aromatic spices.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Boneless cubes of chicken roasted in a clay tandoor oven and folded into a creamy sauce with aromatic spices. Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
More about Chicago Curry House
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
Restaurant banner

 

Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park

2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala slice$6.00
More about Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
Restaurant banner

 

King Chicago Indian Cuisine

2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken tikka Masala$13.99
More about King Chicago Indian Cuisine
Chicken Tikka Masala image

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Marinated chicken grilled and sauteed in a creamy onion and tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

