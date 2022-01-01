Chicken tikka masala in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$12.99
diced and marinated chicken in a spiced creamy curry served with a side of yellow rice
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.00
Spice-marinated diced boneless white meat chicken cooked to perfection in tandoor I simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$16.75
Marinated boneless chicken white meat cooked in tomato-based sauce, cream, herbs, and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Marigold To Go
450 N. Clark Street, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$16.00
Chicken, tomato sauce, cream, ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander, garam masala, fenugreek
|Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza
|$15.00
Tandoori chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, spices. 14” crust.
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$25.00
Chunks of chicken roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a cream sauce.
|HALF CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$16.00
Jaipur
738 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$21.00
Deliciously spiced skewered pieces of chicken tikko curried in a special sauce.
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala Dinner
|$21.00
Chicken Tikka Masala, Basmati Rice, and Tandoori Naan.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Boneless cubes of chicken roasted in a clay tandoor oven and folded into a creamy sauce with aromatic spices.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
Indian Clay Pot
1804 W Irving Park, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Tikka Masala slice
|$6.00
King Chicago Indian Cuisine
2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chicken tikka Masala
|$13.99