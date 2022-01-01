Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tortilla soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, mexican rice, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado, tortilla strips
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP BOWL$7.00
More about The Reveler
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.49
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.49
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.49
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Item pic

 

Tatas Tacos - Portage Park

5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.00
Tomato broth, chicken, cheese, tortilla strips, jalapenos, lime
More about Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
16oz Bowl topped with tortilla strips & chihuahua cheese
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Item pic

TACOS

Tatas Tacos Lakeview

2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.00
Tomato broth, chicken, cheese, tortilla strips, jalapenos, lime
More about Tatas Tacos Lakeview
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.50
Chicken breast, corn, radish and cilantro in a chile broth. Topped with tortilla strips
More about Eggy's Diner
Lonesome Rose image

TACOS

Lonesome Rose

2101 North California Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.00
More about Lonesome Rose

