Chicken tortilla soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, mexican rice, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado, tortilla strips
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.49
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.49
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.00
Tomato broth, chicken, cheese, tortilla strips, jalapenos, lime
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
16oz Bowl topped with tortilla strips & chihuahua cheese
Tatas Tacos Lakeview
2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.00
Tomato broth, chicken, cheese, tortilla strips, jalapenos, lime
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.50
Chicken breast, corn, radish and cilantro in a chile broth. Topped with tortilla strips