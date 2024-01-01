Chicken vegetable soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken vegetable soup
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Chicken Vegetable Soup
|$7.00
Assorted veggies in chicken broth and topped with cilantro and garlic.
The Smoke Daddy - Wrigleyville
3636 North Clark Street, Chicago
|*Smoked Chicken & Vegetable Soup
|$7.00
O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Vegetable Soup Cup
|$6.00
|Chicken Vegetable Soup Bowl
|$8.00