Chicken vegetable soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken vegetable soup

Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Vegetable Soup$7.00
Assorted veggies in chicken broth and topped with cilantro and garlic.
More about Talay
The Smoke Daddy image

 

The Smoke Daddy - Wrigleyville

3636 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Smoked Chicken & Vegetable Soup$7.00
More about The Smoke Daddy - Wrigleyville
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Vegetable Soup Cup$6.00
Chicken Vegetable Soup Bowl$8.00
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
Consumer pic

 

Copper Club

70 W Madison, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken and Vegetable Soup$0.00
More about Copper Club
Consumer pic

 

Furama Restaurant - 4936 N Broadway St.

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Vegetable Soup 瓜菜鸡肉湯(小)$5.95
More about Furama Restaurant - 4936 N Broadway St.

