Chilaquiles in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chilaquiles

The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AL PASTOR CHILAQUILES$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made al pastor, two (2) eggs, salsa verde, cojita cheese, and sour cream. Please select how you'd like your eggs prepared. This item is not GF because the Al Pastor Marinade contains flour.
STEAK CHILAQUILES (GF)$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, tequila marinated steak, two (2) eggs, salsa roja, cojita cheese, and sour cream. Please select how you'd like your eggs prepared. Gluten Free
More about The Bar on Buena
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILAQUILES$13.50
Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
CHILAQUILES$13.50
Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$19.95
Salsa verde, guacamole, jalapeño, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro. (gluten free)
More about Au Cheval Chicago
Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$8.99
Your choice of cooked eggs with crispy corn tortilla chips, cheese, sour cream and onion covered on your choice of salsa
Chilaquiles Taco'Bout It$12.39
Your choice of cooked eggs with crispy corn tortilla chips, cheese, sour cream and onion covered on your choice of salsa and cecina
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Breakfast Chilaquiles$10.50
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with green salsa and topped with queso fresco cheese, cilantro lime sour cream and two eggs any style. Sided with lettuce, tomato and black beans
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$15.00
More about The Hen
02caa0da-978e-4c6f-855d-a282335c5649 image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Cracked: The Egg Came First image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked: The Egg Came First

1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Verdes$14.99
More about Cracked: The Egg Came First
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles Verdes$14.00
Corn tortillas, salsa verde, chicken tinga, fried shallots, sunny side egg, queso fresco, lime crema
More about Sociale Chicago
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILAQUILES$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, onions, avocado, tomatoes, melted with pepper jack cheese , and sour cream. Topped with Guajillo sauce, wrapped on a flour tortilla.
CHILAQUILES$13.50
Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
CHILAQUILES$13.50
Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Breakfast House
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$7.50
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
Chilaquiles$8.45
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
More about Taco Burrito King
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$16.00
Vegan Chilaquiles (Seitan)$16.00
Vegan Chilaquiles$16.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Chilaquiles image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

Don Pepe - Little Village

3616 W 26th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles & Eggs$11.25
Tortilla chips dipped in green salsa or red, garnished with sour cream, cilantro, onions and queso fresco. Served with two eggs your way and toast.
Chilaquiles y Arrachera$18.50
Chilaquiles, Eggs & Angus Skirt Steak Tortilla chips dipped in green salsa or red, garnished with sour cream, cilantro, onions, grilled onions and queso fresco. Served with two eggs your way and toast.
Chilaquiles Don Pepe$14.50
Chilaquiles, Eggs & Steak (or your favorite meat)Tortilla chips dipped in green salsa or red, garnished with sour cream, cilantro, onions and ques0 fresco. Served with two eggs your way and toast.
More about Don Pepe - Little Village
314f5866-668c-4d41-9771-b4e25f616326 image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Jerry's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$13.95
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Bar Takito image

 

Bar Takito

952 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles Verdes$12.00
homemade chips, tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, crema, (2) sunny-side eggs, onion, cilantro
More about Bar Takito
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILAQUILES$7.95
FRIED TORTILLAS, CHOICE OF SAUCE, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, SIDE OF RICE, AND BEANS
More about El Tarasco
Chilaquiles Verdes image

 

Fiesta Mexicana

4806 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Verdes$7.75
Crispy tortilla pieces with scrambled eggs. Topped with Salsa Tomatillo (mild). Served with Spanish Rice and refried beans.
(add chicken breast 4, add skirt steak 7 or add carnitas 4)
More about Fiesta Mexicana
Uncommon Ground - Devon image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground - Devon

1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$16.00
More about Uncommon Ground - Devon
El Tragon image

 

El Tragon

1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILAQUILES CON CARNE$13.95
CHILAQUILES CON POLLO$12.95
More about El Tragon
Chilaquiles Verdes image

PIZZA

Frida Room

1454 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles Verdes$14.00
Fried tortilla chips bathed in our green tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
Chilaquiles Rojos$13.50
Fried tortilla chips bathed in our red chipotle salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans
Chilaquiles Campechanos$15.00
Fried tortilla chips bathed in a mix of our red chipotle and tomatillo green salsas, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
More about Frida Room
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$7.50
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
Chilaquiles$8.45
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
More about Taco Burrito King
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$8.45
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.50
Corn Tortilla chips topped with salsa verde, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, onions, and 2 eggs
More about Dakota 94
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILAQUILES$13.50
Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Breakfast House
Range image

 

Range

1119 W Webster, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$16.00
two eggs over medium / chile de arbol red salsa / cucumber-mint salad / marinated pork roast / sour cream / chihuahua cheese / queso cotija / cabbage slaw / gf
More about Range
Item pic

 

Nana, Ajo & Taco E

3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Poblano Chilaquiles$13.00
Crispy corn tortillas, poblano cream, chihuahua cheese, onions, refried beans, scrambled eggs, queso fresco.
Red Chilaquiles$11.00
Crispy Corn Tortillas, Salsa Roja, Onions,
Chihuahua Cheese, Refried Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Queso Fresco.
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E
Banner pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$15.00
Corn tortillas smothered in house red salsa, grilled chicken, black bean, crema, cotija, avocado, scallions, topped with two any style eggs
More about The Duplex

