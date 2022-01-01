Chilaquiles in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chilaquiles
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|AL PASTOR CHILAQUILES
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made al pastor, two (2) eggs, salsa verde, cojita cheese, and sour cream. Please select how you'd like your eggs prepared. This item is not GF because the Al Pastor Marinade contains flour.
|STEAK CHILAQUILES (GF)
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, tequila marinated steak, two (2) eggs, salsa roja, cojita cheese, and sour cream. Please select how you'd like your eggs prepared. Gluten Free
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|CHILAQUILES
|$13.50
Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$19.95
Salsa verde, guacamole, jalapeño, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro. (gluten free)
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|Chilaquiles
|$8.99
Your choice of cooked eggs with crispy corn tortilla chips, cheese, sour cream and onion covered on your choice of salsa
|Chilaquiles Taco'Bout It
|$12.39
Your choice of cooked eggs with crispy corn tortilla chips, cheese, sour cream and onion covered on your choice of salsa and cecina
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Breakfast Chilaquiles
|$10.50
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with green salsa and topped with queso fresco cheese, cilantro lime sour cream and two eggs any style. Sided with lettuce, tomato and black beans
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Cracked: The Egg Came First
1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chilaquiles Verdes
|$14.99
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Chilaquiles Verdes
|$14.00
Corn tortillas, salsa verde, chicken tinga, fried shallots, sunny side egg, queso fresco, lime crema
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|CHILAQUILES
|$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, onions, avocado, tomatoes, melted with pepper jack cheese , and sour cream. Topped with Guajillo sauce, wrapped on a flour tortilla.
|CHILAQUILES
|$13.50
Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
|Vegan Chilaquiles (Seitan)
|$16.00
|Vegan Chilaquiles
|$16.00
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Don Pepe - Little Village
3616 W 26th st, Chicago
|Chilaquiles & Eggs
|$11.25
Tortilla chips dipped in green salsa or red, garnished with sour cream, cilantro, onions and queso fresco. Served with two eggs your way and toast.
|Chilaquiles y Arrachera
|$18.50
Chilaquiles, Eggs & Angus Skirt Steak Tortilla chips dipped in green salsa or red, garnished with sour cream, cilantro, onions, grilled onions and queso fresco. Served with two eggs your way and toast.
|Chilaquiles Don Pepe
|$14.50
Chilaquiles, Eggs & Steak (or your favorite meat)Tortilla chips dipped in green salsa or red, garnished with sour cream, cilantro, onions and ques0 fresco. Served with two eggs your way and toast.
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$13.95
Bar Takito
952 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Chilaquiles Verdes
|$12.00
homemade chips, tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, crema, (2) sunny-side eggs, onion, cilantro
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|CHILAQUILES
|$7.95
FRIED TORTILLAS, CHOICE OF SAUCE, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, SIDE OF RICE, AND BEANS
Fiesta Mexicana
4806 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Chilaquiles Verdes
|$7.75
Crispy tortilla pieces with scrambled eggs. Topped with Salsa Tomatillo (mild). Served with Spanish Rice and refried beans.
(add chicken breast 4, add skirt steak 7 or add carnitas 4)
Uncommon Ground - Devon
1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
El Tragon
1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago
|CHILAQUILES CON CARNE
|$13.95
|CHILAQUILES CON POLLO
|$12.95
Frida Room
1454 W 18th St, Chicago
|Chilaquiles Verdes
|$14.00
Fried tortilla chips bathed in our green tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
|Chilaquiles Rojos
|$13.50
Fried tortilla chips bathed in our red chipotle salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans
|Chilaquiles Campechanos
|$15.00
Fried tortilla chips bathed in a mix of our red chipotle and tomatillo green salsas, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
Taco Burrito King
5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$8.45
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$14.50
Corn Tortilla chips topped with salsa verde, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, onions, and 2 eggs
Breakfast House
3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|CHILAQUILES
|$13.50
Tortilla chips, mixed with scrambled eggs, red sauce, and black beans. Topped with chorizo, melted mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.
Range
1119 W Webster, Chicago
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
two eggs over medium / chile de arbol red salsa / cucumber-mint salad / marinated pork roast / sour cream / chihuahua cheese / queso cotija / cabbage slaw / gf
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago
|Poblano Chilaquiles
|$13.00
Crispy corn tortillas, poblano cream, chihuahua cheese, onions, refried beans, scrambled eggs, queso fresco.
|Red Chilaquiles
|$11.00
Crispy Corn Tortillas, Salsa Roja, Onions,
Chihuahua Cheese, Refried Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Queso Fresco.
- 2