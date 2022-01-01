Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chile relleno

Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Chiles Relleno Dinner$14.99
served with rice and beans
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Chile Relleno$4.00
Chiles Rellenos$14.00
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
One Chile Relleno$4.05
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILE RELLENO$15.95
CHEESE STUFFED POBLANO PEPPERS COVERED IN MILD TOMATO SAUCE
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILE RELLENOS Dinner$14.95
(2) mild pablano peppers stuffed with chihuahua cheese & topped with salsa roja & sour cream. served with rice, beans & pico de gallo
V Chiles Rellenos$14.95
Single Chile Relleno$5.50
Orkenoy image

 

Orkenoy

1757 North Kimball Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno$8.00
Slice of quiche served w/ a side salad.
Item pic

 

Tatas Tacos - Portage Park

5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Relleno Pepper$4.50
Egg battered, cheese stuffed pepper, re-fried beans, rice & tomato Coulis sauce.
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago image

 

Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago

3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILE RELLENO$4.15
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, fried in an egg batter, served on a corn tortilla.
BTO. CHILE RELLENO$12.50
Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in an egg batter.
TORTA CHILE RELLENO$9.99
Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.
Item pic

TACOS

Tatas Tacos Lakeview

2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Relleno Pepper$4.50
Egg battered, cheese stuffed pepper, re-fried beans, rice & tomato Coulis sauce.
Amor y Tequila image

 

Amor y Tequila

2118 W Roscoe St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILE RELLENO$18.00
