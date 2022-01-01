Chile relleno in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chile relleno
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|2 Chiles Relleno Dinner
|$14.99
served with rice and beans
El Garcia
7515 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Taco Chile Relleno
|$4.00
|Chiles Rellenos
|$14.00
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|CHILE RELLENO
|$15.95
CHEESE STUFFED POBLANO PEPPERS COVERED IN MILD TOMATO SAUCE
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|CHILE RELLENOS Dinner
|$14.95
(2) mild pablano peppers stuffed with chihuahua cheese & topped with salsa roja & sour cream. served with rice, beans & pico de gallo
|V Chiles Rellenos
|$14.95
|Single Chile Relleno
|$5.50
Orkenoy
1757 North Kimball Ave, Chicago
|Chile Relleno
|$8.00
Slice of quiche served w/ a side salad.
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Chile Relleno Pepper
|$4.50
Egg battered, cheese stuffed pepper, re-fried beans, rice & tomato Coulis sauce.
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|CHILE RELLENO
|$4.15
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, fried in an egg batter, served on a corn tortilla.
|BTO. CHILE RELLENO
|$12.50
Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in an egg batter.
|TORTA CHILE RELLENO
|$9.99
Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.
TACOS
Tatas Tacos Lakeview
2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago
|Chile Relleno Pepper
|$4.50
Egg battered, cheese stuffed pepper, re-fried beans, rice & tomato Coulis sauce.