Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chili

Mustard Seed Kitchen image

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Chili$9.99
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

 

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Onion Chili Uttapam$9.49
Rice and lentil pancake garnished with onions and chilis
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cup$7.00
Your choice of either our Smoked Brisket Chili (brisket, ground beef, beans, and veggies in a thick tomato base, GF) or our Vegetarian Chili (beans, veggies, and bulgur wheat)
Chili Fries$18.00
Our spicy chili on top a bed of crispy french fries.
Chili Bowl$12.00
Your choice of either our Smoked Brisket Chili (brisket, ground beef, beans, and veggies in a thick tomato base, GF) or our Vegetarian Chili (beans, veggies, and bulgur wheat)
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Gale Street Inn image

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cincinnati Inspired Chili$8.00
16oz. With cheddar and onion on the side.
More about Gale Street Inn
Item pic

 

Marvin's Food & Fuel

954 w Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Roasted Carrots$8.00
Whipped Maple Syrup, Hazelnuts
More about Marvin's Food & Fuel
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Sriracha Wrap$14.00
Crispy chicken strips, cilantro lime cabbage, pickled cucumber, sweet chili Sriracha sauce
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Carson's Ribs image

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$9.00
More about Carson's Ribs
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili$10.00
More about Village Tap
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chili ($)$0.70
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Sweet Chili Momo's image

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Chili Momo's$12.99
steamed dumplings tossed in our sweet chili sauce, green peppers and onions
More about Moti Cafe
Noble Thai image

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sambal Chili Garlic Sauce$0.50
More about Noble Thai
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Chili$6.50
Hearty Beef Steak and Red Bean Chili. Cheddar cheese and Sour cream available upon request at counter.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Item pic

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.50
crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun
Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.50
crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Of Chili$3.99
Chili Dog$5.99
Our Vienna Beef Hot Dog that is dressed with our homemade Chili! Try adding bacon too!
Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
Homemade Chili + Melted Cheddar Cheese = One Ultimate Vienna Beef Chili Cheese Dog!
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Jack Daniels Chili$7.00
Jack Daniels Turkey Chili
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chili Chicken$15.95
Chicken breast strips lightly battered and fried, topped with sweet chili sauce and sesame seeds.
More about Talay
Food On The Run image

 

Food On The Run

8040 S Ashland, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Extra Chi Chili Sauce$1.00
More about Food On The Run
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILI VEG FF$7.50
BEEF CHILI$2.25
VEGGIE CHILI$2.25
More about Medici On 57th
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl White Bean & Chicken Chili$6.00
Topped with queso fresco and tortilla strips
Sweet Chili Sriracha Wrap$12.00
Crispy chicken strips, cilantro lime cabbage, pickled cucumber, sweet chili Sriracha sauce
Cup White Bean & Chicken Chili$3.95
Topped with queso fresco and tortilla strips
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chili Noodles$14.00
Stir-fried wide noodles with egg, served on fresh lettuce, spiced with Thai chili sauce.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Consumer pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Oil$1.00
More about Rice and Noodles
Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
HOUSE MADE CHILI$6.00
More about Green Street Local
Consumer pic

 

Sfera Sicilian Street Food

5759 North Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Oil$0.50
Sicilian Chili and Herb Oil$5.00
8oz jar of Extra Virgin Olive Oil infused with chilis, Sicilian spices, garlic and fresh herbs. Perfect for drizzling over pasta, pizzas or anything that could use a delicious kick.
More about Sfera Sicilian Street Food
Item pic

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze-N-Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Reg Chili$3.99
Our homemade chili is slow-cooked w/ beef & fresh ingredients.
Lg Chili$5.99
Our homemade chili is slow-cooked w/ beef & fresh ingredients.
Chili Cheese Dog$5.49
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with our famous homemade chili, cheese, mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
More about Blaze-N-Grill
Item pic

 

Over/Under Sports Bar

2723 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili$5.00
hearty beef & turkey chili served with sides of cheddar, red onion, sour cream, oyster crackers
More about Over/Under Sports Bar
Item pic

 

Wake 'n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rishi Chili Mango$3.00
Vibrant and daring, Chili Mango awakens the senses with sweet heat. Pineapple and succulent mango balance a lingering hint of cayenne chili. This innovative blend makes a lovely contrast with dessert and works wonders as a hangover buster.
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Item pic

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Pakora$6.50
Green chili dipped in homemade batter, fried to golden brown.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Jorge’s Darn Good Chili 32oz$11.95
Jorge’s Darn Good Chili 8oz$5.95
Topped with Colby cheddar.
More about Colletti's
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar image

SEAFOOD

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Wontons in Chili Oil (6pc)$11.50
6pc - SPICY- Thin, noodle-like wrapper filled with pork, ginger, garlic chives, Thai chilies and black vinegar.
(G)
Dry Chili Chicken$16.50
VERY SPICY- Crispy chicken wok tossed with ginger, garlic, scallion and lots of dried chilies and Sichuan peppercorns.
EXTRA chili oil$0.50
Chef's Special chili oil
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
Chili Chicken Roll image

 

Kaathis

2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Chicken Roll$6.50
Our chilli chicken kaathi roll is a blend of of bold flavors from the "Indian-ized", homemade, chilli chicken (halal) and the toppings of the roll (contains MSG). This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
More about Kaathis

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Strawberry Milkshakes

Jalapeno Poppers

Brulee

Thai Coffee

Tortilla Soup

Tamales

Chicken Tikka Masala

Stew

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston