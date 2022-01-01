Chili in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chili
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago
|Onion Chili Uttapam
|$9.49
Rice and lentil pancake garnished with onions and chilis
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Chili Cup
|$7.00
Your choice of either our Smoked Brisket Chili (brisket, ground beef, beans, and veggies in a thick tomato base, GF) or our Vegetarian Chili (beans, veggies, and bulgur wheat)
|Chili Fries
|$18.00
Our spicy chili on top a bed of crispy french fries.
|Chili Bowl
|$12.00
Your choice of either our Smoked Brisket Chili (brisket, ground beef, beans, and veggies in a thick tomato base, GF) or our Vegetarian Chili (beans, veggies, and bulgur wheat)
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Cincinnati Inspired Chili
|$8.00
16oz. With cheddar and onion on the side.
Marvin's Food & Fuel
954 w Fulton Market, Chicago
|Chili Roasted Carrots
|$8.00
Whipped Maple Syrup, Hazelnuts
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Sweet Chili Sriracha Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy chicken strips, cilantro lime cabbage, pickled cucumber, sweet chili Sriracha sauce
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
2120 S Canal Street, Chicago
|Thai Chili ($)
|$0.70
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
|Sweet Chili Momo's
|$12.99
steamed dumplings tossed in our sweet chili sauce, green peppers and onions
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Beef Chili
|$6.50
Hearty Beef Steak and Red Bean Chili. Cheddar cheese and Sour cream available upon request at counter.
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Bowl Of Chili
|$3.99
|Chili Dog
|$5.99
Our Vienna Beef Hot Dog that is dressed with our homemade Chili! Try adding bacon too!
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.99
Homemade Chili + Melted Cheddar Cheese = One Ultimate Vienna Beef Chili Cheese Dog!
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Jack Daniels Chili
|$7.00
Jack Daniels Turkey Chili
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Sweet Chili Chicken
|$15.95
Chicken breast strips lightly battered and fried, topped with sweet chili sauce and sesame seeds.
Medici On 57th
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago
|CHILI VEG FF
|$7.50
|BEEF CHILI
|$2.25
|VEGGIE CHILI
|$2.25
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Bowl White Bean & Chicken Chili
|$6.00
Topped with queso fresco and tortilla strips
|Sweet Chili Sriracha Wrap
|$12.00
Crispy chicken strips, cilantro lime cabbage, pickled cucumber, sweet chili Sriracha sauce
|Cup White Bean & Chicken Chili
|$3.95
Topped with queso fresco and tortilla strips
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Spicy Chili Noodles
|$14.00
Stir-fried wide noodles with egg, served on fresh lettuce, spiced with Thai chili sauce.
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|HOUSE MADE CHILI
|$6.00
Sfera Sicilian Street Food
5759 North Broadway, Chicago
|Chili Oil
|$0.50
|Sicilian Chili and Herb Oil
|$5.00
8oz jar of Extra Virgin Olive Oil infused with chilis, Sicilian spices, garlic and fresh herbs. Perfect for drizzling over pasta, pizzas or anything that could use a delicious kick.
Blaze-N-Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Reg Chili
|$3.99
Our homemade chili is slow-cooked w/ beef & fresh ingredients.
|Lg Chili
|$5.99
Our homemade chili is slow-cooked w/ beef & fresh ingredients.
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.49
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with our famous homemade chili, cheese, mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
Over/Under Sports Bar
2723 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Chili
|$5.00
hearty beef & turkey chili served with sides of cheddar, red onion, sour cream, oyster crackers
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|Rishi Chili Mango
|$3.00
Vibrant and daring, Chili Mango awakens the senses with sweet heat. Pineapple and succulent mango balance a lingering hint of cayenne chili. This innovative blend makes a lovely contrast with dessert and works wonders as a hangover buster.
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Chili Pakora
|$6.50
Green chili dipped in homemade batter, fried to golden brown.
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Jorge’s Darn Good Chili 32oz
|$11.95
|Jorge’s Darn Good Chili 8oz
|$5.95
Topped with Colby cheddar.
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Wontons in Chili Oil (6pc)
|$11.50
6pc - SPICY- Thin, noodle-like wrapper filled with pork, ginger, garlic chives, Thai chilies and black vinegar.
|Dry Chili Chicken
|$16.50
VERY SPICY- Crispy chicken wok tossed with ginger, garlic, scallion and lots of dried chilies and Sichuan peppercorns.
|EXTRA chili oil
|$0.50
Chef's Special chili oil