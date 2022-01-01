Chili dogs in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chili dogs
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Chili Dog
|$5.99
Our Vienna Beef Hot Dog that is dressed with our homemade Chili! Try adding bacon too!
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.99
Homemade Chili + Melted Cheddar Cheese = One Ultimate Vienna Beef Chili Cheese Dog!
More about Blaze - N - Grill
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blaze - N - Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chili Dog
|$4.99
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with our famous homemade chili, mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
|Halal Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.99
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.49
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with our famous homemade chili, cheese, mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
More about Dog House Grill - 1534 North Wells Street
Dog House Grill - 1534 North Wells Street
1534 North Wells Street, Chicago
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$4.85
More about The Region
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Region
2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$6.50
More about Bacci's Pizza - Jefferson/Portage Park
Bacci's Pizza - Jefferson/Portage Park
4367 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.99
More about Al's #1 Italian Beef - Avondale (Western Ave & Diversey
Al's #1 Italian Beef - Avondale (Western Ave & Diversey
2804 North Western Avenue, Chicago
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.99
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with chili, cheddar cheese sauce, onion on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.
More about Slim's
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Slim's
2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.29
Jumbo Hot Dog, Melted cheddar cheese & Vienna Beef Chili served on steamed poppyseed bun.
(Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
More about Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
|Chili Dog
|$13.00
Wagyu beef hot dog, our meat lover's chili, pickled red onion, on a brioche lobster roll
More about JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop
SALADS • SANDWICHES
JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$4.75
grilled or steamed Vienna beef hot dog, shredded chedder, JT's chili, steamed bun
|Footlong Chili Cheese Dog
|$9.50
Footlong Vienna Beef dog, JT's homemade chili, shredded cheddar
More about Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
3021 N Broadway, Chicago
|Speiser Chili Cheese Dog
|$8.50
Flubby Hot Dog with Cheese sauce and beef chili
More about Publican Quality Meats
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Chili Dog
|$9.00