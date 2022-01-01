Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chili dogs

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Dog$5.99
Our Vienna Beef Hot Dog that is dressed with our homemade Chili! Try adding bacon too!
Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
Homemade Chili + Melted Cheddar Cheese = One Ultimate Vienna Beef Chili Cheese Dog!
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze - N - Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Dog$4.99
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with our famous homemade chili, mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
Halal Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
Chili Cheese Dog$5.49
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with our famous homemade chili, cheese, mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
More about Blaze - N - Grill
Dog House Grill - 1534 North Wells Street

1534 North Wells Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$4.85
More about Dog House Grill - 1534 North Wells Street
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Region

2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Dog$6.50
More about The Region
Bacci's Pizza - Jefferson/Portage Park

4367 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
More about Bacci's Pizza - Jefferson/Portage Park
Al's #1 Italian Beef - Avondale (Western Ave & Diversey

2804 North Western Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with chili, cheddar cheese sauce, onion on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.
More about Al's #1 Italian Beef - Avondale (Western Ave & Diversey
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Slim's

2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Dog$5.29
Jumbo Hot Dog, Melted cheddar cheese & Vienna Beef Chili served on steamed poppyseed bun.
(Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
More about Slim's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tempesta Market - Grand Ave

1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.8 (2491 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Dog$13.00
Wagyu beef hot dog, our meat lover's chili, pickled red onion, on a brioche lobster roll
More about Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
SALADS • SANDWICHES

JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$4.75
grilled or steamed Vienna beef hot dog, shredded chedder, JT's chili, steamed bun
Footlong Chili Cheese Dog$9.50
Footlong Vienna Beef dog, JT's homemade chili, shredded cheddar
More about JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium

3021 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
Takeout
Speiser Chili Cheese Dog$8.50
Flubby Hot Dog with Cheese sauce and beef chili
More about Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Dog$9.00
More about Publican Quality Meats
Al's #1 Italian Beef

548 North Wells Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with chili, cheddar cheese sauce, onion on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.
More about Al's #1 Italian Beef

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
