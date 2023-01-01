Chilli chicken in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chilli chicken
Cumin - Wicker Park
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Chilli
|$11.00
Boneless chicken sauteed with green chili, bell peppers, onions, ginger, tomatoes and spicy garlic-chili paste I served with cumin signature flattened rice [chewra]
|Chicken Momo Chilli Fry [8]
|$15.00
Steamed dumplings of minced chicken seasoned with Nepalese spices and herbs | fried | sautéed with green chili, bell peppers, onions, ginger, tomatoes and spicy garlic-chili paste.
|Chicken Chilli Masala
|$18.00
Boneless dark chicken and green chilli flavorfully cooked in rich Indian spices and curry sauce
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Chilli Chicken
|$9.50
Boneless chicken marinated in ginger & garlic pasta, chili sauce, black pepper, soy sauce, deep fried, and sautéed with onion and bell pepper.
Basant Modern Indian
1939 West Byron Street, Chicago
|Chilli Chicken
|$12.00
Crispy marinated chicken suateed with onions and bell peppers in a Hakka-inspired sauce. (contains soy and other allergens, including peanuts and sesame)
VAJRA
2039 West North Avenue, Chicago
|Szechuan Chicken Chilli
|$21.00
Glazed with garlic chilli sauce and soy sauce, these chicken bites are tender and laden with with the onions and capsicums, slivered ginger etc.
Oberoi's Indian Food
2439 West Devon Avenue, Chicago
|Chilly Chicken
|$14.95
Boneless chicken marinated in batter, stir fried, sautéed with green onions, peppers, garlic and chili
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Chilli Chicken Mo:Mo
|$17.95
Fried Chicken Mo:Mo sautéed with onions, bell peppers, red chillies, curry leaves, Sichuan peppers, and cilantro. (Spicy!)
|Chicken Chilli Mo:Mo
|$17.95
Fried Chicken Mo:Mo sautéed with onions, bell peppers, red chilies, curry leaves, Sichuan peppers, and cilantro. (Spicy!)
|Chicken Chilli Masala
|$17.00
(SPICY!) Fresh Chicken cooked with green chillies and hot spices in a tangy gravy with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and
Indian spices.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.