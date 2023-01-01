Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilli chicken in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chilli chicken

Cumin image

 

Cumin - Wicker Park

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Chilli$11.00
Boneless chicken sauteed with green chili, bell peppers, onions, ginger, tomatoes and spicy garlic-chili paste I served with cumin signature flattened rice [chewra]
Chicken Momo Chilli Fry [8]$15.00
Steamed dumplings of minced chicken seasoned with Nepalese spices and herbs | fried | sautéed with green chili, bell peppers, onions, ginger, tomatoes and spicy garlic-chili paste.
Chicken Chilli Masala$18.00
Boneless dark chicken and green chilli flavorfully cooked in rich Indian spices and curry sauce
Item pic

 

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilli Chicken$9.50
Boneless chicken marinated in ginger & garlic pasta, chili sauce, black pepper, soy sauce, deep fried, and sautéed with onion and bell pepper.
Consumer pic

 

Basant Modern Indian

1939 West Byron Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilli Chicken$12.00
Crispy marinated chicken suateed with onions and bell peppers in a Hakka-inspired sauce. (contains soy and other allergens, including peanuts and sesame)
Item pic

 

VAJRA

2039 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Szechuan Chicken Chilli$21.00
Glazed with garlic chilli sauce and soy sauce, these chicken bites are tender and laden with with the onions and capsicums, slivered ginger etc.
Consumer pic

 

Oberoi's Indian Food

2439 West Devon Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilly Chicken$14.95
Boneless chicken marinated in batter, stir fried, sautéed with green onions, peppers, garlic and chili
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilli Chicken Mo:Mo$17.95
Fried Chicken Mo:Mo sautéed with onions, bell peppers, red chillies, curry leaves, Sichuan peppers, and cilantro. (Spicy!)
Chicken Chilli Mo:Mo$17.95
Fried Chicken Mo:Mo sautéed with onions, bell peppers, red chilies, curry leaves, Sichuan peppers, and cilantro. (Spicy!)
Chicken Chilli Masala$17.00
(SPICY!) Fresh Chicken cooked with green chillies and hot spices in a tangy gravy with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and
Indian spices.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilli Chicken$13.95
