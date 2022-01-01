Chimichangas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Boca Loca Cantina Andersonville
Boca Loca Cantina Andersonville
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago
|Cochinita Pibil Chimichanga
|$17.00
More about Whadda Jerk - Wicker Park
Whadda Jerk - Wicker Park
2015 w Division, Chicago
|Jerk Chimichanga
|$15.50
More about Mixteco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Chimichanga
|$11.99
12" flour tortilla with cheese, refried beans, and choice of meat. Deep-fried until golden brown and topped with guacamole and sour cream over green tomatillo sauce. “This one is definitely a must-try!”
More about La Cantina Grill
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|CHIMICHANGA Dinner
|$13.95
burrito stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat deep-fried & topped with sour cream, guacamole, and served with pico de gallo
|V Mini-Chimichangas
|$12.95
|V Chimichanga
|$13.95
More about Tel-Aviv Kosher Pizza
Tel-Aviv Kosher Pizza
6349 N California Ave, Chicago
|Chimichanga
|$10.95
Refried beans, tomato, and cheddar cheese tucked into a large flour tortilla, and deep fried. Served with refried beans, sour cream, and avocado.
More about Mixteco
Mixteco
1209 North Noble Street, Chicago
|Chimichanga
|$11.99
12" flour tortilla with cheese, refried beans, and choice of meat. Deep-fried until golden brown and topped with guacamole and sour cream over green tomatillo sauce. “This one is definitely a must-try!”
More about THE FIREPLACE INN
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
THE FIREPLACE INN
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|Xangos (Mexican Cheesecake Chimichangas)
|$7.00
More about Old Pueblo Cantina
Old Pueblo Cantina
1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Chimichanga
|$18.95
mexican rice, refried beans, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, avocado pico, lime crema, chihuahua