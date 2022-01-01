Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chimichangas

Boca Loca Cantina Aville image

 

Boca Loca Cantina Andersonville

1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cochinita Pibil Chimichanga$17.00
More about Boca Loca Cantina Andersonville
Jerk Chimichanga image

 

Whadda Jerk - Wicker Park

2015 w Division, Chicago

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chimichanga$15.50
More about Whadda Jerk - Wicker Park
428ff1fb-0340-4db4-b5ab-2ffa65855e55 image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga$11.99
12" flour tortilla with cheese, refried beans, and choice of meat. Deep-fried until golden brown and topped with guacamole and sour cream over green tomatillo sauce. “This one is definitely a must-try!”
More about Mixteco
Item pic

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIMICHANGA Dinner$13.95
burrito stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat deep-fried & topped with sour cream, guacamole, and served with pico de gallo
V Mini-Chimichangas$12.95
V Chimichanga$13.95
More about La Cantina Grill
Consumer pic

 

Tel-Aviv Kosher Pizza

6349 N California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$10.95
Refried beans, tomato, and cheddar cheese tucked into a large flour tortilla, and deep fried. Served with refried beans, sour cream, and avocado.
More about Tel-Aviv Kosher Pizza
Item pic

 

Mixteco

1209 North Noble Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$11.99
12" flour tortilla with cheese, refried beans, and choice of meat. Deep-fried until golden brown and topped with guacamole and sour cream over green tomatillo sauce. “This one is definitely a must-try!”
More about Mixteco
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

THE FIREPLACE INN

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Xangos (Mexican Cheesecake Chimichangas)$7.00
More about THE FIREPLACE INN
Item pic

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga$18.95
mexican rice, refried beans, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, avocado pico, lime crema, chihuahua
More about Old Pueblo Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chimichanga$15.00
Deep fried burrito with choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Roti

Chicago Dogs

Thai Tea

Thai Salad

Jerk Chicken

Chorizo Burritos

Banana Pudding

Risotto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston