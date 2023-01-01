Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mast Chocolate Bars$3.50
Organic, bean-to-bar chocolate from Mast in New York. Choose from Dark, Milk, Olive Oil, and Sea Salt.
More about All Together Now
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Terry's Chocolate Orange Bar$2.50
35g bar - classic milk chocolate infused with natural orange oil
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chocolate Bar$2.95
More about La Fournette
Item pic

 

Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sleep Walk Chocolate Bar "Cafe"$6.50
A blend of cacaos from Southern Mexico, roasted and handmade in Chicago.
darkmattercoffee.com , larifa.mx , sleepwalkchocolateria.com
Sleep Walk Chocolate Bar "Barra de La Casa"$6.50
A blend of cacaos from Southern Mexico, roasted and handmade in Chicago.
darkmattercoffee.com , larifa.mx , sleepwalkchocolateria.com
More about Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
Consumer pic

 

Alice & Friends Vegan Kitchen- Edgewater - 5812 N Broadway St

5812 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse Bar$8.75
More about Alice & Friends Vegan Kitchen- Edgewater - 5812 N Broadway St
Consumer pic

 

Kopi Cafe

5317 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Truffle Bar$7.95
More about Kopi Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Tofu Salad

Tom Yum Soup

Pies

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Beef Stew

Ice Cream Bars

Ball Soup

Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston