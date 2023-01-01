Chocolate bars in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chocolate bars
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Mast Chocolate Bars
|$3.50
Organic, bean-to-bar chocolate from Mast in New York. Choose from Dark, Milk, Olive Oil, and Sea Salt.
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Terry's Chocolate Orange Bar
|$2.50
35g bar - classic milk chocolate infused with natural orange oil
Steingold’s of Chicago - Bagels and Deli
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Sleep Walk Chocolate Bar "Cafe"
|$6.50
A blend of cacaos from Southern Mexico, roasted and handmade in Chicago.
A blend of cacaos from Southern Mexico, roasted and handmade in Chicago.
|Sleep Walk Chocolate Bar "Barra de La Casa"
|$6.50
A blend of cacaos from Southern Mexico, roasted and handmade in Chicago.
darkmattercoffee.com , larifa.mx , sleepwalkchocolateria.com
Alice & Friends Vegan Kitchen- Edgewater - 5812 N Broadway St
5812 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse Bar
|$8.75