Chocolate croissants in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Misericordia Hearts & Flour Bakery and Cafe
6130 N. Ravenswood, Chicago
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Filled and drizzled with chocolate between crisp flakey layers
Goddess and the Baker
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Croissant Chocolate
|$4.99
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$6.75
|Croissant Chocolate
|$3.95
SANDWICHES
La Fournette
1547 N Wells St, Chicago
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.20
A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Croissant Chocolate
|$4.99
Intelligentsia Coffee - Millennium Park
53 East Randolph Street, Chicago
|Aya Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Maison Parisienne - Lakeview Clark St. - 3307 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
3307 N Clark St, Chicago, IL, chicago
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$4.95
Chocolate croissant Filled with almond
cream and topped with almond slices
and powdered sugar.
|Nutella Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
Chocolate croissant filled with Nutella -
perfect for chocolate lovers.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Chocolate Croissant
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Intelligentsia Coffee - Logan Square
2642 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Aya Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Chocolate Croissants
|$3.10
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Charmers Food and Floral Cafe
1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago
|Croissant ~ Chocolate
|$3.50
Lardon
2200 N California ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Thoughtfully sourced from La Fournette
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square
4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Intelligentsia Coffee - Broadway
3123 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Aya Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Maison Parisienne - Lincoln Park - Clark St. - 2564 N Clark St
2564 N Clark St, Chicago
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$4.95
Chocolate croissant Filled with almond
cream and topped with almond slices
and powdered sugar.
|Nutella Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
Chocolate croissant filled with Nutella -
perfect for chocolate lovers.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Chocolate Croissant
PASTRY • CAKES
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$5.00
Available Saturday & Sundays Only