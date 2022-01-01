Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Misericordia Hearts & Flour Bakery and Cafe

6130 N. Ravenswood, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Filled and drizzled with chocolate between crisp flakey layers
More about Misericordia Hearts & Flour Bakery and Cafe
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Chocolate$4.99
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Almond Croissant$6.75
Croissant Chocolate$3.95
More about Drunken Bean
Chocolate Croissant image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.20
A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.
More about La Fournette
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Chocolate$4.99
More about Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee - Millennium Park

53 East Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aya Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Intelligentsia Coffee - Millennium Park
Kasama image

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$6.50
More about Kasama
Consumer pic

 

Maison Parisienne - Lakeview Clark St. - 3307 N Clark St, Chicago, IL

3307 N Clark St, Chicago, IL, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Almond Croissant$4.95
Chocolate croissant Filled with almond
cream and topped with almond slices
and powdered sugar.
Nutella Chocolate Croissant$5.25
Chocolate croissant filled with Nutella -
perfect for chocolate lovers.
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Chocolate Croissant
More about Maison Parisienne - Lakeview Clark St. - 3307 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora image

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee - Logan Square

2642 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Aya Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Intelligentsia Coffee - Logan Square
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissants$3.10
More about Cafe Selmarie
Charmers Cafe image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Charmers Food and Floral Cafe

1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant ~ Chocolate$3.50
More about Charmers Food and Floral Cafe
Lardon image

 

Lardon

2200 N California ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Thoughtfully sourced from La Fournette
More about Lardon
Oromo Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square

4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Publican Quality Meats
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee - Broadway

3123 N. Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aya Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Intelligentsia Coffee - Broadway
Banner pic

 

Maison Parisienne - Lincoln Park - Clark St. - 2564 N Clark St

2564 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Almond Croissant$4.95
Chocolate croissant Filled with almond
cream and topped with almond slices
and powdered sugar.
Nutella Chocolate Croissant$5.25
Chocolate croissant filled with Nutella -
perfect for chocolate lovers.
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Chocolate Croissant
More about Maison Parisienne - Lincoln Park - Clark St. - 2564 N Clark St
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.00
Available Saturday & Sundays Only
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Doma

944 N Orleans St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Doma

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Shrimp Curry

Tomato Soup

Caesar Salad

Banana Cake

Croissants

Fish Tacos

Shrimp Rolls

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston