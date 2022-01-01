Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped chicken salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad

Breakfast House image

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$17.00
Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Salad$13.95
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Gorgonzola, egg, noodles, red pepper, red onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Main pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Labriola Chicago

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Salad$17.00
Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Cherry Tomato, Champagne Vinaigrette
More about Labriola Chicago
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, bacon, heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, gorgonzola, sweet herb vinaigrette
More about Marshall's Landing
Breakfast House image

 

Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
More about Breakfast House
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Chicken Salad$15.00
Green leaf lettuce, topped with chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumble, black olives, red onions, chopped cucumbers, hearts of palm, tomatoes and chicken. Red wine mustard vinaigrette comes on the side.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Chopped Avocado Chicken Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Avocado Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, avocado, cucumbers, scallions, tomato, and feta cheese with lemon italian dressing
More about Pizza Capri
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, and jack cheese.
Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Grilled Amish Chicken Chopped Salad image

GRILL

Tuman's Tap & Grill

2159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Amish Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Chopped artisan lettuce, avocado, roasted sweet corn, red onions, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, roasted garlic vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Chopped artisan lettuce, avocado, roasted sweet corn, red onions, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, roasted garlic vinaigrette
More about Tuman's Tap & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eleven City Diner

1112 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Salad$17.99
Grilled Chicken, Fried Wonton Noodles, Carrots, Snow Peas, Romaine, Spinach, Sprouts, Soy & Ginger Vinaigrette
More about Eleven City Diner

