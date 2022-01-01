Chopped chicken salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Gorgonzola, egg, noodles, red pepper, red onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
Labriola Chicago
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Cherry Tomato, Champagne Vinaigrette
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, bacon, heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, gorgonzola, sweet herb vinaigrette
Breakfast House
1800 Grand Ave, Chicago
|CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese dressing.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Green leaf lettuce, topped with chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumble, black olives, red onions, chopped cucumbers, hearts of palm, tomatoes and chicken. Red wine mustard vinaigrette comes on the side.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Chopped Avocado Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, avocado, cucumbers, scallions, tomato, and feta cheese with lemon italian dressing
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, and jack cheese.
Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
GRILL
Tuman's Tap & Grill
2159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Amish Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Chopped artisan lettuce, avocado, roasted sweet corn, red onions, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, roasted garlic vinaigrette
|Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Chopped artisan lettuce, avocado, roasted sweet corn, red onions, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, roasted garlic vinaigrette