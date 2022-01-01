Chopped steaks in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chopped steaks
L&G Family Restaurant
10401 South Torrence Ave, Chicago
|Chopped Steak & Eggs
|$24.95
2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50
Colletti's Restaurant
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Chopped Steak
|$15.95
A blend of prime grade sirloin and beef brisket topped with grilled onions.
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Chopped Steak
|$23.00
Topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and melted mozarella cheese, served with cottage fries.
Star Gyros
3400 Roosevelt Rd., Chicago
|1/2 Lb Chop Steak Burger
|$8.00
|Gyro Chop Steak Burger
|$11.00
Whopper Bun, meats cooked on grill with special seasoning, American cheese, dressed with different condiments, topped with lettuce, onion and tomatoes
|DBL Gyro Chop Steak Burger
|$14.00
Whopper Bun, meats cooked on grill with special seasoning, American cheese, dressed with different condiments, topped with lettuce, onion and tomatoes