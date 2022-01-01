Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped steaks in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chopped steaks

Consumer pic

 

L&G Family Restaurant

10401 South Torrence Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Steak & Eggs$24.95
2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50
More about L&G Family Restaurant
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's Restaurant

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Steak$15.95
A blend of prime grade sirloin and beef brisket topped with grilled onions.
More about Colletti's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Steak$23.00
Topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and melted mozarella cheese, served with cottage fries.
More about The Village
Consumer pic

 

Star Gyros

3400 Roosevelt Rd., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 Lb Chop Steak Burger$8.00
Gyro Chop Steak Burger$11.00
Whopper Bun, meats cooked on grill with special seasoning, American cheese, dressed with different condiments, topped with lettuce, onion and tomatoes
DBL Gyro Chop Steak Burger$14.00
Whopper Bun, meats cooked on grill with special seasoning, American cheese, dressed with different condiments, topped with lettuce, onion and tomatoes
More about Star Gyros
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Skirt Steak & Pork Chop Combo$19.95
More about Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Chorizo Burritos

Vegan Sandwiches

Steamed Rice

Pies

Skirt Steaks

Thai Fried Rice

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Honey Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston