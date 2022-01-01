Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chorizo Con Papas Burrito$7.45
Mildly-spiced pork chorizo mixed with potato, Chihuahua cheese, diced onion, and a pinch of cilantro.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo & Egss Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Scrambled eggs with cheese and beans
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
Boca Loca Cantina River North image

 

Boca Loca Cantina River North

416 West Ontario, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, spicy Mexican sausage
More about Boca Loca Cantina River North
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$10.49
Chorizo with onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chorizo Burrito Bowl$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Chorizo, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans,and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito Bowl$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Chorizo ,romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
Chorizo Burrito$10.49
Chorizo with onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Chorizo" Ground Pork Burrito$11.00
Seasoned Ground Pork served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
"Chorizo and Egg" Ground Pork with Egg Burrito$11.00
Served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
EGG & CHORIZO BURRITO$12.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
CHORIZO BURRITO$11.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
More about La Cantina Grill
Item pic

 

El Solazo

5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Chorizo$10.00
Crispy potatoes, house made chorizo, grilled peppers, tres quesos, fried egg,
refried beans, avocado, salsa de arbol on the side
More about El Solazo
Boca Loca Taqueria image

TACOS

Boca Loca Taqueria

2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Burrito$11.75
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, spicy Mexican sausage
More about Boca Loca Taqueria

