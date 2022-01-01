Chorizo burritos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
More about Flaco's Tacos
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Chorizo Con Papas Burrito
|$7.45
Mildly-spiced pork chorizo mixed with potato, Chihuahua cheese, diced onion, and a pinch of cilantro.
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|Chorizo & Egss Breakfast Burrito
|$6.99
Scrambled eggs with cheese and beans
More about Boca Loca Cantina River North
Boca Loca Cantina River North
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Chorizo Burrito
|$14.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, spicy Mexican sausage
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Chorizo Burrito
|$10.49
Chorizo with onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Chorizo Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Chorizo, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans,and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Chorizo Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Chorizo ,romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
|Chorizo Burrito
|$10.49
Chorizo with onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Chorizo" Ground Pork Burrito
|$11.00
Seasoned Ground Pork served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
|"Chorizo and Egg" Ground Pork with Egg Burrito
|$11.00
Served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
More about La Cantina Grill
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|EGG & CHORIZO BURRITO
|$12.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
|CHORIZO BURRITO
|$11.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
More about El Solazo
El Solazo
5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago
|Burrito Chorizo
|$10.00
Crispy potatoes, house made chorizo, grilled peppers, tres quesos, fried egg,
refried beans, avocado, salsa de arbol on the side