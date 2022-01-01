Chow mein in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chow mein
More about Shang Noodle - Wabash
Shang Noodle - Wabash
1101 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
|House Chow Mein 本楼炒面
|$15.00
your choice of protein with broccoli, beansprouts, carrots, onion, scallions
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Side of Chow Mein noodles
|$3.00
|Chow Mein
|$11.50
Chicken breast sautéed with shitake mushrooms, peapods, onions and bean sprouts served over a bed of pan-fried Chinese egg noodles
More about Rice and Noodles
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Chow-Mein
|$8.75
Soft egg noodles with baby corn, mushroom, carrot, green & white onion, napa, broccoli, bean sprout, & choice of protein in soy sauce
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Chow Mein
|$11.95
Choice of meat sautéed with shitake mushrooms, peapods, onions and bean sprouts served over a bed of pan-fried Chinese egg noodles
More about Chicago Curry House
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Veg. Chow Mein (Vegan)
|$17.95
Stir-fried noodles, with various vegetables, mixed with a blend of spices.
Vegan
|Chicken Chow Mein
|$17.95
Stir-fried noodles, with sliced chicken, mixed with a blend of spices.