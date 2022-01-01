Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow mein in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chow mein

Item pic

 

Shang Noodle - Wabash

1101 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Chow Mein 本楼炒面$15.00
your choice of protein with broccoli, beansprouts, carrots, onion, scallions
More about Shang Noodle - Wabash
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Chow Mein noodles$3.00
Chow Mein$11.50
Chicken breast sautéed with shitake mushrooms, peapods, onions and bean sprouts served over a bed of pan-fried Chinese egg noodles
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chow-Mein$8.75
Soft egg noodles with baby corn, mushroom, carrot, green & white onion, napa, broccoli, bean sprout, & choice of protein in soy sauce
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chow Mein$11.95
Choice of meat sautéed with shitake mushrooms, peapods, onions and bean sprouts served over a bed of pan-fried Chinese egg noodles
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veg. Chow Mein (Vegan)$17.95
Stir-fried noodles, with various vegetables, mixed with a blend of spices.
Vegan
Chicken Chow Mein$17.95
Stir-fried noodles, with sliced chicken, mixed with a blend of spices.
More about Chicago Curry House
Consumer pic

 

Moon Palace Express

216 West Cermak Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chow Mein 炒面$9.00
crunchy noodles with sauce
More about Moon Palace Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Black Bean Burgers

Avocado Salad

Blt Sandwiches

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Potstickers

Thai Fried Rice

Fish And Chips

Coconut Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston