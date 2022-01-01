Chutney in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chutney
More about Cumin
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Mango Chutney
|$3.00
Sweet mango pickle
|Tamarind Chutney
|$2.50
|Mint Cilantro Chutney
|$2.50
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Tamarind Chutney
|$2.75
|Mango Chutney
|$4.00
|Green Chutney
|$2.75
More about Basant
Basant
1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago
|Tamarind Chutney
|$1.25
|Apple Chutney
|$1.25
|Mint Chutney
|$1.25
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|8 oz MINT CHUTNEY
|$3.00
|8 oz TAMARIND CHUTNEY
|$3.00
More about Chicago Curry House
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Sd. Green Chutney (6oz)
|$5.00
The mixe of Mint, Coriander, chilies, tomato & green chilies.
More about Art of Dosa
Art of Dosa
72 W Adams St., Chicago
|Red Pepper Chutney
|$1.00
Delicious creamy red chutney layered with flavor from slow roasted red bell peppers. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free.
|Coconut Chutney
|$1.00
Fresh coconut, roasted lentils and chilis mixed to a creamy perfection.
More about SUPERKHANA International
FRENCH FRIES
SUPERKHANA International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Uttapam & Coconut Chutney
|$11.00
Savory Griddle Cake, Klug Farm Peas, Thai Chili, Coconut Chutney (V, gf)
More about Indian Clay Pot
SEAFOOD
Indian Clay Pot
1804 W Irving Park, Chicago
|Dates Tamarind Sweet Chutney
|$1.95