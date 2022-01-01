Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Strips -Half$7.00
Clam Strips -Full$13.00
Hand shucked, domestic breaded clam strips. The “french fries” of the sea ;) Half orders include 1 sauce, full orders include 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Strips -Half$7.00
Clam Strips -Full$13.00
Hand shucked, domestic breaded clam strips. The “french fries” of the sea ;) Half orders include 1 sauce, full orders include 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Clams$12.95
12 little neck clams baked with seasoned bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, & minced prosciutto served in a clam sauce.
Linguini w/White Clam Sauce$20.95
Whole and chopped clams simmered in white wine with olive oil, butter, garlic, scallions, parsley and oregano & tossed with linguini pasta.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$4.99
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Al's Pizza image

 

Al's Pizza

6344 West Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baked Clams$10.00
More about Al's Pizza
Item pic

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Clams$19.00
1 Dozen Middle Neck clams, Topped with our Homemade Seasoned Breadcrumbs
More about Franco's Ristorante
Gene & Georgetti image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clams & Mussels$17.00
red or the white style, toasted bread for dipping
More about Gene & Georgetti
Bowl Clam Chowder image

 

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Clam Chowder$10.95
classic new england style, oyster crackers
Cup Clam Chowder$6.95
classic new england style, oyster crackers
More about Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park image

 

Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park

2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gi's Linguini with Clams$15.95
Lingiuni, Aglio e Olio, Baby Clams, Chopped Onions, Spinach, Roast Red Pepper, Dash of Crush Red Pepper. Served with Homemade Bread.
More about Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Clams$13.95
Six fresh top neck clams baked with Italian breading, butter, and white wine. Served with a horseradish cocktail sauce.
More about Colletti's
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Linguine with Clams$35.00
More about Rosebud on Rush
Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar

954 N. California Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Swordfish, mussels, and clams with spring vignole and potato$26.00
More about Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
***Special*** Clam Chowder$7.25
ocean clams, red potato, sweet corn, fresh herbs, cream
More about JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Peanut Park Trattoria

1359 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clams$19.00
manila clams, evoo, garlic, chili, parsley, grilled focaccia
More about Peanut Park Trattoria
Carmine's on Rush image

 

Carmine's on Rush

1043 N Rush St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Clams$19.75
Linguine with Clams$35.00
More about Carmine's on Rush
Item pic

 

Il Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Clams$20.00
1 Dozen Middle Neck clams topped with our seasoned Breadcrumbs
Linquini with Clams$26.00
Sautéed and Chopped Clams, White Wine or Spicy Tomato Sauce
More about Il Culaccino
Restaurant banner

 

Pescadero - Lakeview

1258 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder Bowl$13.00
More about Pescadero - Lakeview

