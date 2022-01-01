Clams in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve clams
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago
|Clam Strips -Half
|$7.00
|Clam Strips -Full
|$13.00
Hand shucked, domestic breaded clam strips. The “french fries” of the sea ;) Half orders include 1 sauce, full orders include 2 sauces.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Baked Clams
|$12.95
12 little neck clams baked with seasoned bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, & minced prosciutto served in a clam sauce.
|Linguini w/White Clam Sauce
|$20.95
Whole and chopped clams simmered in white wine with olive oil, butter, garlic, scallions, parsley and oregano & tossed with linguini pasta.
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|New England Clam Chowder
|$4.99
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Baked Clams
|$19.00
1 Dozen Middle Neck clams, Topped with our Homemade Seasoned Breadcrumbs
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Clams & Mussels
|$17.00
red or the white style, toasted bread for dipping
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted, Chicago
|Bowl Clam Chowder
|$10.95
classic new england style, oyster crackers
|Cup Clam Chowder
|$6.95
classic new england style, oyster crackers
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago
|Gi's Linguini with Clams
|$15.95
Lingiuni, Aglio e Olio, Baby Clams, Chopped Onions, Spinach, Roast Red Pepper, Dash of Crush Red Pepper. Served with Homemade Bread.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Baked Clams
|$13.95
Six fresh top neck clams baked with Italian breading, butter, and white wine. Served with a horseradish cocktail sauce.
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Linguine with Clams
|$35.00
FRENCH FRIES
Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar
954 N. California Ave, Chicago
|Swordfish, mussels, and clams with spring vignole and potato
|$26.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|***Special*** Clam Chowder
|$7.25
ocean clams, red potato, sweet corn, fresh herbs, cream
Peanut Park Trattoria
1359 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Clams
|$19.00
manila clams, evoo, garlic, chili, parsley, grilled focaccia
Carmine's on Rush
1043 N Rush St., Chicago
|Baked Clams
|$19.75
|Linguine with Clams
|$35.00
Il Culaccino
2134 South Indiana, Chicago
|Baked Clams
|$20.00
1 Dozen Middle Neck clams topped with our seasoned Breadcrumbs
|Linquini with Clams
|$26.00
Sautéed and Chopped Clams, White Wine or Spicy Tomato Sauce