Cobb salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve cobb salad
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Romaine, ham, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, croutons, green goddess dressing.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Fresh romaine hearts topped with smoked turkey, beef "bacon," hard-cooked egg, diced tomato, garlicky croutons, avocado and red wine vinaigrette.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$15.95
chopped romaine, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, black bean corn salsa, diced egg, and avocado
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Kale Cobb Salad
|$14.99
kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken
|$19.00
with all the traditional fixings and ranch dressing
Little Toasted
300 South Riverside Plaza, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Ranch, Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Greens
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|COBB SALAD
|$14.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Homeslice Pizza
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Kale Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Kale, romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado, with our ranch
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Kale Cobb Salad
|$14.99
kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Herb roasted turkey, crispy bacon pieces, avocado, blue cheese, hard boiled Slagel Farm egg on mixed greens with red wine vinaigrette.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Kale Cobb Salad
|$14.99
kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$11.95
house chop mix, bacon, tomato, avocado, egg, feta, smoked paprika dressing
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Kale Cobb Salad
|$14.99
kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Blackened chicken, applewood bacon, cucumber, avocado, watermelon radish, red onion, Danish blue, crouton, house ranch dressing
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Chicken Cobb Salad - Gluten Friendly
|$12.95
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, egg and crumbled gorgonzola cheese, avocado and crisp bacon with blue cheese dressing, 786 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Gluten Friendly
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
4422 S Pulaski, Chicago
|California Cobb Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St, Chicago
|Kale Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Kale, diced romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado & ranch
Pancake Cafe Broadway
3805 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Chicken breast with bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and tomato on a bed of iceberg and romaine.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago
|California Cobb Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Arugula & Iceberg, Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Avocado,
Crumbled Blue Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$16.75
grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, corn, red onions, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce topped with chopped smoked turkey breast, bacon, blue cheese crumble, tomatoes, avocados and chopped hard-boiled egg. Comes with a creamy buttermilk dressing on the side.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Slim's
2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$5.99
Fresh Romaine Salad, Tomatoes, Hard-boiled eggs, Beef Bacon, Avocado, & Blue cheese, served with Honey Mustard Dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Camper
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
|Kale Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Kale, diced romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado & ranch.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Paradise Park
1913 West North Ave, Chicago
|Kale Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Kale, romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado, with our ranch
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Café by the River
120 North Wacker, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, Valdeon blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
