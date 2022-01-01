Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Cobb Salad$12.99
Romaine, ham, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, croutons, green goddess dressing.
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$18.00
Fresh romaine hearts topped with smoked turkey, beef "bacon," hard-cooked egg, diced tomato, garlicky croutons, avocado and red wine vinaigrette.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Item pic

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$15.95
chopped romaine, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, black bean corn salsa, diced egg, and avocado
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.00
More about The Hen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Cobb Salad$14.99
kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Gene & Georgetti image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken$19.00
with all the traditional fixings and ranch dressing
More about Gene & Georgetti
Little Toasted image

 

Little Toasted

300 South Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.00
Ranch, Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Greens
More about Little Toasted
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
COBB SALAD$14.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Homeslice Pizza

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Cobb Salad$16.00
Kale, romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado, with our ranch
More about Homeslice Pizza
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Cobb Salad$14.99
kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$13.00
Herb roasted turkey, crispy bacon pieces, avocado, blue cheese, hard boiled Slagel Farm egg on mixed greens with red wine vinaigrette.
More about Same Day Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Cobb Salad$14.99
kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.95
house chop mix, bacon, tomato, avocado, egg, feta, smoked paprika dressing
More about John's Place
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Cobb Salad$14.99
kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Jerry's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.95
Blackened chicken, applewood bacon, cucumber, avocado, watermelon radish, red onion, Danish blue, crouton, house ranch dressing
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Item pic

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad - Gluten Friendly$12.95
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, egg and crumbled gorgonzola cheese, avocado and crisp bacon with blue cheese dressing, 786 Calories, Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy, Gluten Friendly
More about Room 500
California Cobb Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

4422 S Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Cobb Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
More about Slice Factory
Item pic

 

Happy Camper

1209 North Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Cobb Salad$16.00
Kale, diced romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado & ranch
More about Happy Camper
Banner pic

 

Pancake Cafe Broadway

3805 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.99
Chicken breast with bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and tomato on a bed of iceberg and romaine.
More about Pancake Cafe Broadway
California Cobb Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago

Avg 4.3 (453 reviews)
Takeout
California Cobb Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
More about Slice Factory
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Arugula & Iceberg, Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Avocado,
Crumbled Blue Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing
More about The Globe Pub
4cf5445b-c3b9-4d26-8d47-6e243ea35428 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.75
grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, corn, red onions, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce topped with chopped smoked turkey breast, bacon, blue cheese crumble, tomatoes, avocados and chopped hard-boiled egg. Comes with a creamy buttermilk dressing on the side.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Slim's

2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$5.99
Fresh Romaine Salad, Tomatoes, Hard-boiled eggs, Beef Bacon, Avocado, & Blue cheese, served with Honey Mustard Dressing
More about Slim's
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Cobb Salad$16.00
Kale, diced romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado & ranch.
More about Happy Camper
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Paradise Park

1913 West North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1401 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Cobb Salad$16.00
Kale, romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado, with our ranch
More about Paradise Park
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Cafe 1935

150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$7.50
More about Cafe 1935
Cobb Salad image

 

Café by the River

120 North Wacker, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, Valdeon blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
More about Café by the River
California Cobb Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

1502 w 18th st, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5182 reviews)
Takeout
California Cobb Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
More about Slice Factory

