Coconut cream pies in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve coconut cream pies

Item pic

 

Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe - Prudential Plaza - Wildberry Prudential 130 E. Randolph St

130 East Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Coconut Cream Pie Pancakes$20.00
Banana Cream Filling, Bananas, Shredded Coconut, Cookie Crumbles, Caramel
Banana Coconut Cream Pie Crepes$20.00
Banana Cream Pie Filling, Slice Bananas, Shredded Coconut, Cookie Crumbles, Caramel
More about Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe - Prudential Plaza - Wildberry Prudential 130 E. Randolph St
Item pic

 

Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Water Tower Place - 196 East Pearson Street

196 East Pearson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Coconut Cream Pie Pancakes$20.00
Banana Cream Filling, Bananas, Shredded Coconut, Cookie Crumbles, Caramel
More about Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Water Tower Place - 196 East Pearson Street
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cream Pie Bars$4.00
coconut cream pie bar with a butter cookie crust, topped with whipped cream
More about Cafe Selmarie

