Coconut curry in Chicago

Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Coconut Curry
|$14.50
Egg noodles with your choice of meat in coconut curry, sprinkled with chopped onion, cilantro, and crispy noodles, served with cucumber salad.
Kaathis
2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Veg Coconut Curry Samosa (2 pieces)
|$3.99
2 samosas, of potato, poblano, and carrots flavored with our coconut curry flavoring, wrapped in the dough, and baked