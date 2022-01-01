Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve coconut soup

Item pic

 

ROOM 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Curry Soup- Gluten Friendly, Vegan Friendly$0.00
A blend of garden vegetables, tomatoes, black-eyed peas, rice, onions, peppers, tomatoes with herbs and coconut milk, 237 Calories, Contains: Tree Nuts, Gluten Friendly, Vegetarian, Vegan
More about ROOM 500
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Kha (Thai Coconut Soup)$7.00
Silky coconut broth, galanga, onion, lemongrass, mushroom, lime, kaffir lime leaf.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
KEN KEE RESTAURANT image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

KEN KEE RESTAURANT - 2129 S CHINA PL

2129 S CHINA PL, Chicago

Avg 4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Chicken Soup 椰子炖鸡汤$10.95
More about KEN KEE RESTAURANT - 2129 S CHINA PL

