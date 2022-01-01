Coconut soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve coconut soup
More about ROOM 500
ROOM 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Coconut Curry Soup- Gluten Friendly, Vegan Friendly
|$0.00
A blend of garden vegetables, tomatoes, black-eyed peas, rice, onions, peppers, tomatoes with herbs and coconut milk, 237 Calories, Contains: Tree Nuts, Gluten Friendly, Vegetarian, Vegan
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Tom Kha (Thai Coconut Soup)
|$7.00
Silky coconut broth, galanga, onion, lemongrass, mushroom, lime, kaffir lime leaf.