Coffee shakes in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve coffee shakes

Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
COFFEE SHAKE$5.00
More about Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637
Same Day Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coffee Shake
Made with coffee ice cream, this can not be made vegan
More about Same Day Cafe
Item pic

 

Small Cheval - Hyde Park

1307 East 53rd Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coffee Toffee Shake Special$5.95
Coffee soft serve hand spun with toffee bits, finished with fresh whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and toffee.
***Contains almonds***
More about Small Cheval - Hyde Park
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee - Boozy Shake$9.00
Ice cream, coffee liqueur, bourbon cream, cold brew, milk
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Charmers Cafe image

 

Charmers Food and Floral Cafe

1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee Shake$6.50
More about Charmers Food and Floral Cafe

