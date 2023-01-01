Coffee shakes in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve coffee shakes
Medici On 57th - 1327 E. 57th St. - Chicago, Il 60637
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago
|COFFEE SHAKE
|$5.00
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Coffee Shake
Made with coffee ice cream, this can not be made vegan
Small Cheval - Hyde Park
1307 East 53rd Street, Chicago
|Coffee Toffee Shake Special
|$5.95
Coffee soft serve hand spun with toffee bits, finished with fresh whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and toffee.
***Contains almonds***
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Coffee - Boozy Shake
|$9.00
Ice cream, coffee liqueur, bourbon cream, cold brew, milk