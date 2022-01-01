Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Coleslaw$2.15
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Vinegar Coleslaw$4.00
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Gale Street Inn image

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Tray of Horseradish Coleslaw$16.00
(serves 4)
Not served with bread or butter.
PLEASE ORDER 2 DAYS IN ADVANCE.
More about Gale Street Inn
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Coleslaw -Small image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw -Small$1.00
Coleslaw -Large$5.00
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw Side$4.00
More about Frances' Brunchery
Coleslaw -Small image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw -Small$1.00
Coleslaw -Large$5.00
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$4.00
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Item pic

 

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Coleslaw$2.69
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Vaughan's Pub & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Coleslaw$2.00
Coleslaw Tub$4.50
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Cluck-It Chicago

2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$2.00
Cabbage, Carrots, Mayo, Apple Cider Vinegar, Celery Seed
More about Cluck-It Chicago
Item pic

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze-N-Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.49
Made in house, finely shredded cabbage and carrots mixed with our own dressing.
More about Blaze-N-Grill
Item pic

 

Hot Chick

23 West Hubbard Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Delivery
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Hot Chick
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

ATX Bodega

2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ATX Coleslaw$3.25
More about ATX Bodega
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
16 Oz Coleslaw$6.95
More about Colletti's
Item pic

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey-Jalapeno Coleslaw$6.00
More about Revolution Brewpub
Item pic

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tahini Apple Coleslaw
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Coleslaw$4.00
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw small $$2.00
Coleslaw large $$4.00
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Local Option

1102 West Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NAT KING COLESLAW$6.00
More about Local Option
Italian Express image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 lb Coleslaw$3.95
1/2 lb Coleslaw$2.75
More about Italian Express
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago image

 

Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago

3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
COLESLAW
Non-dairy "coleslaw". Shredded cabbage, carrots, red onion, lime juice, & seasonings.
More about Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Fry the Coop

1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.49
Creamy Coleslaw
More about Fry the Coop
2d restaurant - donut & fried chicken image

 

2d restaurant - donut & fried chicken

3155 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2d Coleslaw$3.00
2d style coleslaw made shredded cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, top with Korean citron, Japanese citrus and mayo sauce with almond chips and crispy noodle bits.
More about 2d restaurant - donut & fried chicken
Humboldt Haus image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Humboldt Haus

2956-58 west north ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (3106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$1.00
More about Humboldt Haus
Item pic

 

Zenwich X Elite Boba

1415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Zenwich X Elite Boba
Lady Gregory's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lady Gregory's

5260 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (2544 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$5.00
More about Lady Gregory's
Dock's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dock's

321 E 35th, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (951 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw Large$3.50
Coleslaw Small$2.25
More about Dock's
Coleslaw* image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

District Brew Yards

417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw*$4.00
Shredded cabbage tossed with our ENC sauce and a dash of our Ivory sauce.
More about District Brew Yards
County BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

County BBQ

1352 W Taylor St, Chicago

Avg 4 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw & Pickles$5.95
More about County BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Pecan Pies

Bulgogi

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pappardelle

Steak Fajitas

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Veggie Burgers

Pad See

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston