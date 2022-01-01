Coleslaw in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve coleslaw
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Cucumber Coleslaw
|$2.15
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Vinegar Coleslaw
|$4.00
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Small Tray of Horseradish Coleslaw
|$16.00
(serves 4)
Not served with bread or butter.
PLEASE ORDER 2 DAYS IN ADVANCE.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Coleslaw
|$3.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago
|Coleslaw -Small
|$1.00
|Coleslaw -Large
|$5.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
2120 S Canal Street, Chicago
|Coleslaw -Small
|$1.00
|Coleslaw -Large
|$5.00
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Coleslaw
|$4.00
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Cucumber Coleslaw
|$2.69
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Side Coleslaw
|$2.00
|Coleslaw Tub
|$4.50
Cluck-It Chicago
2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Coleslaw
|$2.00
Cabbage, Carrots, Mayo, Apple Cider Vinegar, Celery Seed
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blaze-N-Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Coleslaw
|$2.49
Made in house, finely shredded cabbage and carrots mixed with our own dressing.
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
ATX Bodega
2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago
|ATX Coleslaw
|$3.25
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|16 Oz Coleslaw
|$6.95
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Honey-Jalapeno Coleslaw
|$6.00
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Tahini Apple Coleslaw
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Side Coleslaw
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Coleslaw small $
|$2.00
|Coleslaw large $
|$4.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|1 lb Coleslaw
|$3.95
|1/2 lb Coleslaw
|$2.75
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|COLESLAW
Non-dairy "coleslaw". Shredded cabbage, carrots, red onion, lime juice, & seasonings.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Fry the Coop
1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Coleslaw
|$2.49
Creamy Coleslaw
2d restaurant - donut & fried chicken
3155 N Halsted St, Chicago
|2d Coleslaw
|$3.00
2d style coleslaw made shredded cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, top with Korean citron, Japanese citrus and mayo sauce with almond chips and crispy noodle bits.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Humboldt Haus
2956-58 west north ave, Chicago
|Coleslaw
|$1.00
Zenwich X Elite Boba
1415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Coleslaw
|$3.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dock's
321 E 35th, Chicago
|Coleslaw Large
|$3.50
|Coleslaw Small
|$2.25
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
District Brew Yards
417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Coleslaw*
|$4.00
Shredded cabbage tossed with our ENC sauce and a dash of our Ivory sauce.
- 2