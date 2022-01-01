Cookies in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve cookies
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Butter Cookies
|$3.99
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.99
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|To Go Cookie
|$4.00
Bocadillo Market
2342 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Saffron Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Monster Cookie
|$3.00
Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Coconut, Marshmallows, Corn Nuts, Sea Salt
|Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie
|$3.00
Honey Marshmallow Filling
|Pecan Shortbread Sandwich Cookie
|$4.00
Vanilla-Glazed Pecan Shortbread, Butterscotch Filling
The Original Gino's East of Chicago
521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Cookies
|$3.00
Fresh baked every day! Choose between Rainbow Party or Triple Chocolate Oreo
|Cookie Tray
|$19.00
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.95
Our twist on the classic "Toll House Cookie" with a hint of cinnamon and cayenne pepper baked into a giant cookie!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|GF Assorted Cookies
|$6.00
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Rainbow Cookie
|HBD Cookie
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Flower Cookie
|$4.99
|Dino Cookie
|Turtle Cookie
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Big Cookie
|$3.95
Baked in house
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Brown Butter Cookie Skillet
|$8.00
Fresh from the oven cookie skillet with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle, whipped cream
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Cookie Basket
assortment of freshly baked gourmet cookies including: peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip, toffee crunch, white chocolate macadamia
|Cookies
Gotham Bagels Lakeview
2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Homemade Cookies
|$3.75
Cookie options: Buttery Cornflake - gooey marshmellows with a crunch, Vegan Chocolate Chip - Premium vegan chocolate, Black and White - Frosted, lemony, soft, & chewy
SANDWICHES
La Fournette
1547 N Wells St, Chicago
|Gourmandises 15 cookies
|$32.50
Assortment of 15 individually wrapped cookies and chocolates. Includes Mendiants, Chocolate covered spritz cookies, Alsace rocks, Leckerli, and Walnut cookies.
|Chocolate & Walnuts Cookie
|$2.30
A decadent, chewy, chocolate cookie with European dark chocolate chunks and toasted walnut pieces.
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.95
Cluck-It Chicago
2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Cowch Crumb Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie with Pretzels and Potato Chips
Monteverde
1020 W Madison Street, Chicago
|Bag of Chocolate Dipped Forgotten Cookies
|$15.00
toasted coconut, dark chocolate, meringue. Bag of 8.
|Chocolate Dipped Forgotten Cookie
|$3.00
toasted coconut, dark chocolate, meringue. One Piece.
Sweet Mandy B's
254 East Ontario Street, Chicago
|Confetti Cookie
|$3.05
Sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles
|BYO Half Dozen Cookies
|$17.00
Build Your Own Half Dozen Cookies
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.05
Sweet and buttery cookie dough with chocolate chips
SMOOTHIES
JoJo's Shake Bar
835 North Michigan Ave, Chicago
|WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA NUT COOKIE
|$2.25
White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Gooey Toffee Pieces
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Substance
6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.60
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Vegan CC Cookie Box (4)
|$14.99
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie VEGAN
|$3.75
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Homeslice Pizza
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Sm Cookie Dough Bowl
|$5.50
A small bowl of our eggless chocolate chip cookie dough topped with cookie crumbs and sprinkles
|Cookie Dough Bite
|$2.50
|Cookies
|$2.25
Chocolate chip cookies baked fresh every day
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Confetti Cookie
|$4.50
|Hello Spring Cookie
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75