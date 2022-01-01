Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve cookies

Mustard Seed Kitchen image

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Cookies$3.99
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.99
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
To Go Cookie$4.00
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Bocadillo Market image

 

Bocadillo Market

2342 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Saffron Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
More about Bocadillo Market
The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Doz. Cookies to Go$12.00
More about The Dearborn
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Monster Cookie$3.00
Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Coconut, Marshmallows, Corn Nuts, Sea Salt
Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie$3.00
Honey Marshmallow Filling
Pecan Shortbread Sandwich Cookie$4.00
Vanilla-Glazed Pecan Shortbread, Butterscotch Filling
More about All Together Now
Item pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies$3.00
Fresh baked every day! Choose between Rainbow Party or Triple Chocolate Oreo
Cookie Tray$19.00
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

1927 West North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
More about Piece Out
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
Our twist on the classic "Toll House Cookie" with a hint of cinnamon and cayenne pepper baked into a giant cookie!
More about Flaco's Tacos
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
GF Assorted Cookies$6.00
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
Our twist on the classic "Toll House Cookie" with a hint of cinnamon and cayenne pepper baked into a giant cookie!
More about Flaco's Tacos
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rainbow Cookie
HBD Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flower Cookie$4.99
Dino Cookie
Turtle Cookie
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Big Cookie$3.95
Baked in house
More about Cafe Press Chicago
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Butter Cookie Skillet$8.00
Fresh from the oven cookie skillet with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle, whipped cream
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Choco Chip Cookie$3.25
More about Drunken Bean
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Basket
assortment of freshly baked gourmet cookies including: peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip, toffee crunch, white chocolate macadamia
Cookies
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Flat & Point image

 

Flat & Point

3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$4.00
More about Flat & Point
Item pic

 

Gotham Bagels Lakeview

2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Cookies$3.75
Cookie options: Buttery Cornflake - gooey marshmellows with a crunch, Vegan Chocolate Chip - Premium vegan chocolate, Black and White - Frosted, lemony, soft, & chewy
More about Gotham Bagels Lakeview
Item pic

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Gourmandises 15 cookies$32.50
Assortment of 15 individually wrapped cookies and chocolates. Includes Mendiants, Chocolate covered spritz cookies, Alsace rocks, Leckerli, and Walnut cookies.
Chocolate & Walnuts Cookie$2.30
A decadent, chewy, chocolate cookie with European dark chocolate chunks and toasted walnut pieces.
More about La Fournette
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park image

 

Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park

2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.95
More about Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
Item pic

 

Cluck-It Chicago

2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cowch Crumb Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie with Pretzels and Potato Chips
More about Cluck-It Chicago
Item pic

 

Monteverde

1020 W Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bag of Chocolate Dipped Forgotten Cookies$15.00
toasted coconut, dark chocolate, meringue. Bag of 8.
Chocolate Dipped Forgotten Cookie$3.00
toasted coconut, dark chocolate, meringue. One Piece.
More about Monteverde
Confetti Cookie image

 

Sweet Mandy B's

254 East Ontario Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Confetti Cookie$3.05
Sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles
BYO Half Dozen Cookies$17.00
Build Your Own Half Dozen Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.05
Sweet and buttery cookie dough with chocolate chips
More about Sweet Mandy B's
WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA NUT COOKIE image

SMOOTHIES

JoJo's Shake Bar

835 North Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (20 reviews)
Takeout
WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA NUT COOKIE$2.25
White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Gooey Toffee Pieces
More about JoJo's Shake Bar
Healthy Substance image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Substance

6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.60
More about Healthy Substance
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan CC Cookie Box (4)$14.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie VEGAN$3.75
More about Goddess And the Baker
Crinkle Cookie image

 

Cebu

2211 West North Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crinkle Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Crinkle Cookie$2.75
More about Cebu
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Homeslice Pizza

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sm Cookie Dough Bowl$5.50
A small bowl of our eggless chocolate chip cookie dough topped with cookie crumbs and sprinkles
Cookie Dough Bite$2.50
Cookies$2.25
Chocolate chip cookies baked fresh every day
More about Homeslice Pizza
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Confetti Cookie$4.50
Hello Spring Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
More about Goddess And the Baker
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú" image

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.00
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

