Corn chowder in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve corn chowder
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club - Andersonville
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Soup Of The Day
|$7.49
Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart - 222 Merchandise Mart Plz
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|VEGAN CORN CHOWDER
|$0.00
Corn, leeks, garlic, red pepper, celery, red pepper flakes, thyme, paprika, potato, vegetable stock, coconut milk, salt, pepper, and hot sauce
|VEGAN CORN CHOWDER
|$17.50
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Black Bean-Corn Chowder - Bowl
|$6.25
garnished with chipotle-lime crema and scallions
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Rosebud Steakhouse - Magnificent Mile
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Jalapeno Corn Chowder
|$0.00
Alice & Friends' Vegan Kitchen - Edgewater - 5812 N Broadway St
5812 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Corn Chowder
|$11.25
Cozy up with this hearty creamy soup! Made with an abundance of sweet corns, onions, scallions and chunks of potatoes. Served with our house-made fluffy Cornbread! What a perfect match!
Nut Free. Sesame Free.
PASTRY • CAKES
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Creamed Celery And Potato Soup
|$8.00