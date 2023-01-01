Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn chowder in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve corn chowder

Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club - Andersonville

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soup Of The Day$7.49
More about Kanela Breakfast Club - Andersonville
Item pic

 

Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart - 222 Merchandise Mart Plz

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGAN CORN CHOWDER$0.00
Corn, leeks, garlic, red pepper, celery, red pepper flakes, thyme, paprika, potato, vegetable stock, coconut milk, salt, pepper, and hot sauce
VEGAN CORN CHOWDER$17.50
More about Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart - 222 Merchandise Mart Plz
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean-Corn Chowder - Bowl$6.25
garnished with chipotle-lime crema and scallions
More about Cafe Selmarie
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Rosebud Steakhouse - Magnificent Mile

192 E Walton, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jalapeno Corn Chowder$0.00
More about Rosebud Steakhouse - Magnificent Mile
Item pic

 

Alice & Friends' Vegan Kitchen - Edgewater - 5812 N Broadway St

5812 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corn Chowder$11.25
Cozy up with this hearty creamy soup! Made with an abundance of sweet corns, onions, scallions and chunks of potatoes. Served with our house-made fluffy Cornbread! What a perfect match!
Nut Free. Sesame Free.
More about Alice & Friends' Vegan Kitchen - Edgewater - 5812 N Broadway St
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Creamed Celery And Potato Soup$8.00
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
Item pic

 

Trogo Kitchen & Market

2545 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn and Roasted Red Pepper Chowder$6.95
Rotating Soup Selection. We'll always have a vegan option available too!
More about Trogo Kitchen & Market

