Corn dogs in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve corn dogs
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Corn Dogs (3)
|$8.00
Three chicken sausage links dipped in pancake batter and deep fried
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Kids Corn Dogs
|$7.00
|Corn Dogs
|$7.00
8 mini turkey corn dogs
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Corn Dog
|$4.99
You don't have to go far to get this treat! Our Corn Dogs are cooked to perfection every time. Please ask for ketchup or mustard if that is what you like! Really goes great with an order of Onion Rings FYI!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$5.50
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$7.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Corn Dogs
|$10.95
Smoked sausage in house cornbread, house mustard or southwest mayo
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Kid Corn Dog
|$6.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$13.75
turkey dogs, fries, honey mustard, BBQ (12pc)
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Corn Dogs
|$9.00
These mini crispy battered dogs made with turkey dogs will hit the spot. Served with a Dijon mustard dipping sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Kids Corn Dog
|$10.25
with fruit or fries, drink and cookie
|Footlong Corn Dog
|$9.50
Footlong Vienna Beef dog, homemade corn batter
|Corn Dog
|$4.75
cornmeal batter, deep fried Vienna beef hot dog
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Kid Corn Dog
|$7.50
Corn-battered hot dog on stick fried golden & crispy.
|Side Corn Dog
|$4.00