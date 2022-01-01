Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve corn dogs

Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Dogs (3)$8.00
Three chicken sausage links dipped in pancake batter and deep fried
More about Frances' Brunchery
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Corn Dogs$7.00
Corn Dogs$7.00
8 mini turkey corn dogs
More about Village Tap
Corn Dog image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Dog$4.99
You don't have to go far to get this treat! Our Corn Dogs are cooked to perfection every time. Please ask for ketchup or mustard if that is what you like! Really goes great with an order of Onion Rings FYI!
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Corn Dogs$5.50
Mini Corn Dogs$7.95
More about John's Place
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Corn Dogs$10.95
Smoked sausage in house cornbread, house mustard or southwest mayo
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Corn Dog$6.00
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
7b8cbb1b-d58b-41c4-84ca-71b7444218fc image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Corn Dogs$13.75
turkey dogs, fries, honey mustard, BBQ (12pc)
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Corn Dogs$9.00
These mini crispy battered dogs made with turkey dogs will hit the spot. Served with a Dijon mustard dipping sauce.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Corn Dog$10.25
with fruit or fries, drink and cookie
Footlong Corn Dog$9.50
Footlong Vienna Beef dog, homemade corn batter
Corn Dog$4.75
cornmeal batter, deep fried Vienna beef hot dog
More about JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Corn Dog$7.50
Corn-battered hot dog on stick fried golden & crispy.
Side Corn Dog$4.00
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Five Star Bar image

 

Five Star Bar

1424 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
2 CORN DOG MEAL$14.00
More about Five Star Bar
Item pic

 

Aster Hall Chicago

900 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Dog$4.99
More about Aster Hall Chicago

