Corned beef and cabbage in Chicago
Wilde Bar & Restaurant - 3130 N Broadway
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$23.00
Corned beef & Cabbage, Sauteed Cabbage & Apple, Irish whiskey Glazed Carrots, Baby Red Potatoes, Horseradish Cream.
Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$20.00
Mashed potatoes and boiled turnips
|Corned Beef & Cabbage (FAMILY)
|$65.00
Served with mashed potatoes, boiled potatoes and boiled turnips. Serves approx 4.
Kite String Cantina - 1851 W Addison Street
1851 W Addison St, Chicago
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$10.00
Spinach, parsley & caraway tortilla, braised corned beef, (beef, Northman Pub Cider, guajillo chile, garlic, spices) cabbage, potato, rice bran oil, salt.
We make every tortilla in house from corn and millet flours for our hand-rolled taquitos! We never use ingredients containing nuts or gluten. Taquitos are available in 4 packs of 1 flavor and can be ordered frozen for oven reheating at home or fried hot, ready to eat. Substitutions are not possible.
ROOM 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$11.95
Tender sliced corned beef brisket over braised cabbage wedge with boiled potatoes, 742 Calories, Gluten Friendly
O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$21.75
Served with boiled potatoes, carrots, and parsley sauce
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$22.95
6oz Corned beef, boiled potatoes, cabbage, carrots and parsley sauce
JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|***Special***Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$15.00
corned beef, pikliz, Swiss, 1000 island, beer battered fries.
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Corned Beef & Cabbage Skillet
|$16.50
With goat cheese, parsley, potatoes, and 2 eggs your way.