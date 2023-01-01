Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant - 3130 N Broadway

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef & Cabbage$23.00
Corned beef & Cabbage, Sauteed Cabbage & Apple, Irish whiskey Glazed Carrots, Baby Red Potatoes, Horseradish Cream.
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant - 3130 N Broadway
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef & Cabbage$20.00
Mashed potatoes and boiled turnips
Corned Beef & Cabbage (FAMILY)$65.00
Served with mashed potatoes, boiled potatoes and boiled turnips. Serves approx 4.
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side
Consumer pic

 

Kite String Cantina - 1851 W Addison Street

1851 W Addison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef & Cabbage$10.00
Spinach, parsley & caraway tortilla, braised corned beef, (beef, Northman Pub Cider, guajillo chile, garlic, spices) cabbage, potato, rice bran oil, salt.
We make every tortilla in house from corn and millet flours for our hand-rolled taquitos! We never use ingredients containing nuts or gluten. Taquitos are available in 4 packs of 1 flavor and can be ordered frozen for oven reheating at home or fried hot, ready to eat. Substitutions are not possible.
More about Kite String Cantina - 1851 W Addison Street
Item pic

 

ROOM 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corned Beef & Cabbage$11.95
Tender sliced corned beef brisket over braised cabbage wedge with boiled potatoes, 742 Calories, Gluten Friendly
More about ROOM 500
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage$21.75
Served with boiled potatoes, carrots, and parsley sauce
Corned Beef & Cabbage$22.95
6oz Corned beef, boiled potatoes, cabbage, carrots and parsley sauce
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
***Special***Corned Beef & Cabbage$15.00
corned beef, pikliz, Swiss, 1000 island, beer battered fries.
More about JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corned Beef & Cabbage Skillet$16.50
With goat cheese, parsley, potatoes, and 2 eggs your way.
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

 

Lizzie McNeill's -

400 N McClurg Court, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner$17.95
Buttered cabbage wedge, boiled red skin potatoes and carrots, white wine mustard grain sauce, and a half a pound of slowly simmered Corned Beef
More about Lizzie McNeill's -

