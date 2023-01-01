Corned beef and cabbage in Chicago

Spinach, parsley & caraway tortilla, braised corned beef, (beef, Northman Pub Cider, guajillo chile, garlic, spices) cabbage, potato, rice bran oil, salt.

We make every tortilla in house from corn and millet flours for our hand-rolled taquitos! We never use ingredients containing nuts or gluten. Taquitos are available in 4 packs of 1 flavor and can be ordered frozen for oven reheating at home or fried hot, ready to eat. Substitutions are not possible.

