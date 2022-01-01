Corned beef sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve corned beef sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Corned Beef Sandwich
|$16.00
Thick cut, half pound, Guinness and cider
brined, Swiss cheese, dark rye bread toasted
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Corned Beef Sandwich
|$17.00
Thick cut, half pound, Guinness and cider
brined, Swiss cheese, dark rye bread toasted
The Kerryman Chicago
661 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Corned Beef Sandwich
|$16.00
house corned beef, swiss cheese, jameson mustard, jewish rye