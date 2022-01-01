Crab cakes in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve crab cakes
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Arugula salad, avocado, lemon butter.
|Tray of Crab Cakes (10 pcs)
|$60.00
Jumbo and lump crab, bell pepper with lemon aioli (10pcs)
Not served with bread or butter.
PLEASE ORDER 2 DAYS IN ADVANCE.
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$24.00
Tender & succulent jumbo lump crab with light breadcrumbs & very little filler. Served over a bed of arugula & a splash of vinaigrette with our mustard sauce & a lemon wedge. The best you'll find west of Maryland! Go Terps!
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago
|Crab Cakes -Half
|$9.00
Half orders include 9 and 1 sauce.
|Crab Cakes -Full
|$16.00
Part real crab, part imitation, but all delicious! Full orders include 18 and 2 sauces.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Crab Cake
|$18.00
Maryland style, house slaw, whole grain mustard sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$16.99
crab cake, avocado, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, english muffin
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Maryland Blue Crab Cake
|$22.00
Lemon aioli, remoulade, red pepper
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|CRAB CAKES
|$15.00
The Gage
24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Maryland Crab Cake
|$28.00
jumbo lump crab, tobacco-lemon aioli, petite salad
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
mixed green, lemon mayo
SEAFOOD
Zenwich
206 W Van Buren Street, Chicago
|Crab Cake
|$9.45
Japanese panko crusted homemade crab cake and watercress topped with homemade garlic basil aioli.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Rosebud Steakhouse
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Maryland Crab Cake
|$24.00
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
455 West North Avenue, Chicago
|CRAB CAKES
|$15.00
Zenwich X Elite Boba
1415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Basil Crab Cake
|$11.00
Panko-crusted homemade basil crab cake and arugula topped with homemade garlic basil aioli.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$18.50
Two english muffins topped with crab cakes, poached eggs and house-made chipotle hollandise sauce