Crab cakes in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes$16.00
Arugula salad, avocado, lemon butter.
Tray of Crab Cakes (10 pcs)$60.00
Jumbo and lump crab, bell pepper with lemon aioli (10pcs)
Not served with bread or butter.
PLEASE ORDER 2 DAYS IN ADVANCE.
More about Gale Street Inn
Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$24.00
Tender & succulent jumbo lump crab with light breadcrumbs & very little filler. Served over a bed of arugula & a splash of vinaigrette with our mustard sauce & a lemon wedge. The best you'll find west of Maryland! Go Terps!
More about Carson's Ribs
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes -Half$9.00
Half orders include 9 and 1 sauce.
Crab Cakes -Full$16.00
Part real crab, part imitation, but all delicious! Full orders include 18 and 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes -Half$9.00
Half orders include 9 and 1 sauce.
Crab Cakes -Full$16.00
Part real crab, part imitation, but all delicious! Full orders include 18 and 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake$18.00
Maryland style, house slaw, whole grain mustard sauce
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
76d08aa6-a866-4851-84a0-5a7f36d72d3e image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$16.99
crab cake, avocado, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, english muffin
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maryland Blue Crab Cake$22.00
Lemon aioli, remoulade, red pepper
More about Sociale Chicago
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB CAKES$15.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
The Gage image

 

The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maryland Crab Cake$28.00
jumbo lump crab, tobacco-lemon aioli, petite salad
More about The Gage
fec57235-3c7e-41b5-8097-e1b01506cda5 image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$16.99
crab cake, avocado, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, english muffin
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
954ec147-476e-4ef4-a358-5580450b4b05 image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$16.99
crab cake, avocado, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, english muffin
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$16.99
crab cake, avocado, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, english muffin
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$15.00
mixed green, lemon mayo
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Chez Moi image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Moi

2100 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3457 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$15.00
More about Chez Moi
Zenwich image

SEAFOOD

Zenwich

206 W Van Buren Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$9.45
Japanese panko crusted homemade crab cake and watercress topped with homemade garlic basil aioli.
More about Zenwich
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Rosebud Steakhouse

192 E Walton, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maryland Crab Cake$24.00
More about Rosebud Steakhouse
Banner pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

455 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB CAKES$15.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
Basil Crab Cake image

 

Zenwich X Elite Boba

1415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basil Crab Cake$11.00
Panko-crusted homemade basil crab cake and arugula topped with homemade garlic basil aioli.
More about Zenwich X Elite Boba
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$18.50
Two english muffins topped with crab cakes, poached eggs and house-made chipotle hollandise sauce
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Fried Crab Cakes w/ Shrimp 煎蟹餅$7.50
More about Furama Restaurant

