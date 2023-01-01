Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab fried rice in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi - Addison

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Crab Fried Rice$15.95
stir-fried blue crab meat w/egg, onion , tomato, scallion, sliced of lime
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi - Addison
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi - Iriving Park

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Crab Fried Rice$15.95
stir-fried blue crab meat w/egg, onion , tomato, scallion, sliced of lime
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi - Iriving Park
Consumer pic

 

The Angry Crab @ Lincoln Ave.

5665 N LINCOLN AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Snow Crab Fried Rice$4.75
More about The Angry Crab @ Lincoln Ave.
Consumer pic

 

Shang Noodle - Streeterville - 215 East Grand Avenue

215 East Grand Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice$26.00
软壳蟹炒饭 fried garlic, cabbage, oshinko, onion, cilantro, soft shell crab
More about Shang Noodle - Streeterville - 215 East Grand Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Nigiri

Steak Salad

Beef Sausages

Home Fries

Meatball Subs

Chili Dogs

Roast Duck

Carbonara

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston