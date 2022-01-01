Crab rangoon in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve crab rangoon
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Free Crab Rangoon (3 Pcs)
Free Crab Rangoon (3 Pcs)or Free Veggie Egg Roll (3Pcs) When order $20 (Before Tax).
Select one promotions
|Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)
|$6.00
Imitation crab meat, cream cheese, carrot and celery wrapped and deep fried
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Crab Rangoon (5)
|$5.95
Fried dumpling, diced kana crab meat, chives, cream cheese. Served with sweet&sour sauce.
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|3. Crab Rangoon (8)
|$7.95
Fried crab and cream cheese wontons, sweet chili sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.50
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.50
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Crab Rangoon (5)
|$6.50
Won-tons filled with crab sticks, celery, and cream cheese. Sweet & sour sauce on side.
NOODLES
Arun's Thai Restaurant
4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago
|CRAB RANGOON
|$12.00
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Crab Rangoon (6)
|$7.50
Minced crabmeat and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.00
Deep-fried pastry filled with cream cheese, celery, & crab meat
SEAFOOD
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Crab Rangoon (4pc)
|$8.50
Fried wonton wrapper stuffed with cream cheese and crab.
(G, FF, SH)
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Crab Rangoon (5)
|$6.95
Deep fried dumpling containing diced crab stick, chives and cream cheese served with sweet sour sauce.
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.00
Deep-fried wonton skin wrap, celery, cream cheese, and imitation crab meat. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (6 pieces)
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Spicy Crab Rangoon
|$9.95
Crispy handmade dumplings filled with spicy cream cheese, kanikama, minced onion & celery. Served with sweet-chili sauce.
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|CRAB RANGOON
|$6.00
Cream cheese, Crab stick, Celery in Crispy wonton wrapped.
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.00
Deep fried wontons stuffed with seasoned cream cheese, crab stick, celery, served w/ sweet tamarind sauce.
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|(Tray)Crab Rangoon
|$25.00
[Serves 10 : 25pcs]crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot, curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.25
crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot,
curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|13. Crispy Crab Rangoon
|$5.50
cream cheese, crab meat served with sweet & sour sauce (5 pieces)
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Crab Rangoon (5)
|$6.25
Deep fried dumpling containing diced crab meat, chives and cream cheese served with sweet sour sauce.
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.25
crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot,
curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce
Ruk Sushi & Thai
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Crab Rangoon
|$5.95
Crab meat, celery, cream cheese and sweet plum sauce.
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.95
Crab meat, cream cheese, water chestnut in crispy wonton served with sweet & sour sauce.