Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rangoon in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve crab rangoon

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Free Crab Rangoon (3 Pcs)
Free Crab Rangoon (3 Pcs)or Free Veggie Egg Roll (3Pcs) When order $20 (Before Tax).
Select one promotions
Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)$6.00
Imitation crab meat, cream cheese, carrot and celery wrapped and deep fried
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon (5)$5.95
Fried dumpling, diced kana crab meat, chives, cream cheese. Served with sweet&sour sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3. Crab Rangoon (8) image

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
3. Crab Rangoon (8)$7.95
Fried crab and cream cheese wontons, sweet chili sauce
More about Noble Thai
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$7.50
Crab Rangoon$8.50
More about Hom Mali
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (5)$6.50
Won-tons filled with crab sticks, celery, and cream cheese. Sweet & sour sauce on side.
More about Talay
Arun's Thai Restaurant image

NOODLES

Arun's Thai Restaurant

4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB RANGOON$12.00
More about Arun's Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon (6)$7.50
Minced crabmeat and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$6.00
Deep-fried pastry filled with cream cheese, celery, & crab meat
More about Rice and Noodles
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar image

SEAFOOD

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon (4pc)$8.50
Fried wonton wrapper stuffed with cream cheese and crab.
(G, FF, SH)
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
425f4d34-ed2d-46d5-8e9e-b1f5f62f6cd3 image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (5)$6.95
Deep fried dumpling containing diced crab stick, chives and cream cheese served with sweet sour sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Crab Rangoon image

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Deep-fried wonton skin wrap, celery, cream cheese, and imitation crab meat. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (6 pieces)
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Crab Rangoon$9.95
Crispy handmade dumplings filled with spicy cream cheese, kanikama, minced onion & celery. Served with sweet-chili sauce.
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
CRAB RANGOON image

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB RANGOON$6.00
Cream cheese, Crab stick, Celery in Crispy wonton wrapped.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Crab Rangoon image

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Deep fried wontons stuffed with seasoned cream cheese, crab stick, celery, served w/ sweet tamarind sauce.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Crab Rangoon image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
(Tray)Crab Rangoon$25.00
[Serves 10 : 25pcs]crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot, curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce
Crab Rangoon$6.25
crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot,
curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
13. Crispy Crab Rangoon$5.50
cream cheese, crab meat served with sweet & sour sauce (5 pieces)
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Crab Rangoon (5) image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (5)$6.25
Deep fried dumpling containing diced crab meat, chives and cream cheese served with sweet sour sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Crab Rangoon image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$6.25
crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot,
curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Ruk Sushi & Thai

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$5.95
Crab meat, celery, cream cheese and sweet plum sauce.
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon (4) 酥炸蟹角$4.95
More about Furama Restaurant
Crab Rangoon image

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Crab meat, cream cheese, water chestnut in crispy wonton served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
Restaurant banner

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
A15. Crab Rangoon$8.99
Golden wontons lightly fried and filled with crab meat, cream cheese and served with house-made sweet & sour.
More about Opart Thai House

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Mac And Cheese

Rigatoni

Curry

Caramel Cake

Tostadas

Custard

Sticky Rice

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston